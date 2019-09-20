On this day in Alabama history: U.S. women’s national soccer team crushed Haiti in friendly match at Legion Field

Sept. 20, 2015
It wasn’t much of a contest for those hoping for a competitive match, but for fans of U.S. women’s soccer, the outcome was clearly a winner. In the end, the World Cup Champion U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) defeated Haiti 8-0 in front of nearly 36,000 people at Birmingham’s Legion Field. Indeed, it was the largest attendance to date for a standalone WNT match in the southeastern U.S. Carli Lloyd scored a hat trick during the match, which helped push the team’s unbeaten home streak to 100 games.
