Samford University ranks No. 34 nationally, top in Alabama on Kiplinger’s ‘Best College Values’ list

Samford University ranks No. 34 among private universities and No. 115 nationally among all public, private and liberal arts colleges and universities analyzed for Kiplinger’s Personal Finance’s 2019 “Best College Values” list. The university is also the highest-ranked of all private and public universities in Alabama.

In its evaluation of nearly 1,200 four-year institutions, Kiplinger’s identifies the colleges and universities that offer “high-quality education at an affordable price,” based on objective measurements of academic quality and affordability.

Introduced in 1998, Kiplinger’s value rankings have become increasingly important to prospective students as concerns about the cost of attending college have grown.

This year, the publisher revised its evaluation by increasing emphasis on measures of academic quality, including student-to-faculty ratio, student retention and graduation rates. Samford reports a 13:1 student-to-faculty ratio and a 90.3% freshman retention rate, and 96% of undergraduate alumni are working or in further study within six months of graduation. The Kiplinger’s ranking also examines the costs of attendance, including affordability, levels of financial aid for qualifying students, and student debt upon graduation. Quality criteria account for 55% of total points, and cost criteria account for 45%.

“We are pleased that Samford continues to be recognized for the quality and value of our academic programs,” said Samford President Andrew Westmoreland. “While national rankings are just one measure of our progress, they continue to affirm our growing reputation as one of the nation’s premier Christian institutions of higher learning.”

Read the full report of the Best College Values and the list of Best Values.