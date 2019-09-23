On this day in Alabama history: Clarke Stallworth makes front page history

Sept. 23, 2005

On this day in 2005, veteran reporter and columnist Clarke Stallworth completed a feat that may never be duplicated – having both the first and the last lead story for a major newspaper. Stallworth had the top story in the first Birmingham Post-Herald after the 1950 merger of the Birmingham Post and the Birmingham Age-Herald. He wrote the other “bookend” about the closing of the paper in 2005. The Post-Herald had been a morning paper until 1996, when it switched press times with The Birmingham News.

