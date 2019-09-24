On this day in Alabama history: Restaurant legend John Proferis passes away

Sept. 24, 1972

The first name in Birmingham restaurants is “John,” as in John’s Restaurant. John Proferis, who died on this day in 1972, made that place a fixture on 21st Street North.

Born in Greece in 1899, Proferis came to the United States by himself as a teenager, at the beginning of World War I. After learning the business in New York City and Philadelphia, he moved to Ensley in 1920. He worked in Alabama restaurants and catering for more than 50 years.

His menu of Greek food, seafood, and his famous cabbage slaw made downtown a destination. His relatives have been instrumental in establishing several other Birmingham eateries, including Niki’s Restaurant and Zoe’s Kitchen.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

Portrait of John Proferis. (Bhamwiki, from The Valley and the Hills: An Illustrated History of Birmingham and Jefferson County) John’s City Diner, 2007. (Dystopos, Bhamwiki)

