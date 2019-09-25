Julie McCormick is an Alabama Power unsung hero connecting with customers

Information System Analyst Julie McCormick is a customer service hero with contagious enthusiasm.

She serves as a subject matter expert for Alabama Power’s Online Customer Care portal, a website where customers can establish electric service, pay their bill, make payment extensions, view their usage and find out the latest information about power outages.

“As soon as I began a developmental opportunity with the Online Customer Care team, I knew I found my home,” said McCormick. “I loved everything about it. It allowed me to interact with the customer through a different channel and find ways to help our customers do business with us more efficiently.”

Alabama Power’s Julie McCormick makes the customer’s experience better from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Customer Service team evaluates how to enhance the website user’s experience by following the latest technology trends and reviewing customer feedback.

“I enjoy continuously developing my problem-solving and critical-thinking skills,” McCormick said. “Every day we are faced with new challenges and problems to solve, which makes it a perfect job for someone, like me, who values a dynamic and challenging work environment.”

McCormick has represented Alabama Power on several systemwide customer service initiatives. One of the first projects she tackled was a complete overhaul of the customer web portal.

Other programs she has worked on include Flat Bill and Budget Billing Enrollment offers, paperless billing initiatives, self-service connect orders and an Energy Assistance portal.

These initiatives have resulted in the Online Customer Care portal becoming the channel that customers use most when making a payment or seeking information about the company. More than 400,000 customers a month visit the website to conduct business.

The customer service team at Alabama Power works to make the customer experience as satisfying as possible. (Dennis Washington/Alabama NewsCenter) Julie McCormick works to improve the customer experience with Alabama Power. (Dennis Washington/Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama Power has Customer Service Centers in Birmingham and Montgomery. Information system analysts develop and maintain self-service channels online and through the automated phone system. These applications are the two fastest-growing customer channels and process nearly 20 million transactions every year.

“Julie is a hero to our customers,” said Wesley Higgins, operations and online support manager. “When she is working on various projects, she ensures the customer’s voice is heard. She collaborates with other teams to deliver an easy-to-do-business experience to our customers. She is a critical resource and a champion for the Customer Service team.”

Each month Alabama NewsCenter spotlights employees, their contributions to the company and the role they play in elevating Alabama.