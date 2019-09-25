On this day in Alabama history: Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery opens for the public

Sept. 25, 1968

Montgomery’s Gayle Planetarium opened its doors (and imaginations) on this day in 1968. At the height of the race to the moon, the facility catered to the hopes and dreams of children in primary and secondary school. Since opening, Gayle has broadened its scientific scope, including archaeology, oceanography and anatomy – and is considered one of the largest science education centers in the Southeast.

Named after former Montgomery Mayor William Armistead Gayle, the planetarium has been operated through an agreement with Troy University for most of its existence.

