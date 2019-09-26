Birmingham gallery marks Alabama bicentennial with state artists

Alabama is marking its 200th birthday this year and a group of artists in the state are celebrating with a showing that runs through the end of this month.

Beverly McNeil, owner of Beverly McNeil Gallery in Birmingham, wanted to showcase Alabama artists as the state celebrates the bicentennial.

Alabama artists featured in bicentennial showing in Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“This is a great opportunity not only to see some gorgeous artwork that you might not get to see otherwise but to support local artists,” said Brittany Barnes, director at Beverly McNeil Gallery.

The art is in a variety of mediums, mostly paintings on canvas with some sculptures. Like Alabama itself, the show is a mix of contemporary, modern and traditional landscapes.

Beverly McNeil Gallery is opened to the public and will showcase the artists until the end of September. You can find information on the gallery online.