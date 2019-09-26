Fiesta brings communities together in Can’t Miss Alabama

Cool events are ahead with Can’t Miss Alabama.

Fiesta 2019: Celebrating Alabama Together

Fiesta returns to Birmingham’s Linn Park for another year packed with the best in Hispanic entertainment surrounding art, music, food and dance. While celebrating the diversity of Latin America’s Spanish-speaking countries, the event will promote cultural education, offer health-related resources and provide other information. The annual event will have artists and performers live on two music stages, including the festival’s Coca-Cola Main Stage. Family-friendly activities will be available for all ages. Fiesta is Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

The annual Fiesta at Birmingham’s Linn Park celebrates Hispanic art, music, food and dance. (Teresa Zúñiga Odom) The annual Fiesta at Birmingham’s Linn Park celebrates Hispanic art, music, food and dance. (Teresa Zúñiga Odom)

Alabama Multicultural Street Fair

The inaugural Alabama Multicultural Street Fair (AMSF) will promote inclusion and diversity by celebrating Alabama’s heritage through art, sports, music, dance and food. The community event, hosted by The Pizitz, is free with family-friendly entertainment Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. AMSF will bring several nationalities in Birmingham together with international communities in a street fair format to showcase the world in Alabama. Proceeds will benefit Alabama Multicultural Organization.

Jubilee Festival of Arts

Come alive with art, food and entertainment at Daphne’s annual Jubilee Festival of Arts. The festival is expected to attract thousands of people to some of the best in jewelry, painting, pottery, sculpture, wood, mixed media and other art-related items. There will be a high school art exhibition, Kids Art Park, farmers market and chef demos. The festival is set for Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay. Admission is free.

River Clay Fine Arts Festival

Decatur offers some of the best in visual arts at its annual juried River Clay Fine Arts Festival. The weekend is filled with exhibits, artist demonstrations, student art presentations, an artist market, musical performances and children’s art activities. Art enthusiasts will have their pick from ceramics, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, metalwork, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and wood. The program includes an on-site artist booth layout. The festival opens to the public Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Tickets are $50.

Alabama CoolerFest

Bring your tents, chairs and coolers to Alabama Coolerfest Saturday from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Alabama International Dragway in Steele. The festival will feature live music, DJs, a car show and more. The event is rain or shine. Tickets are $10 to $30. Follow the event on Facebook.

Whistle Stop Festival

Get aboard the Whistle Stop Festival for a day of entertainment at the Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds. The Dala Tribal Bellydancers, Hoops for Fitness and arts and crafts are a part of the lively entertainment. The Smoke City Railroad Club and the Enchanted Princesses will entertain children of all ages. A variety of food vendors will be available. The annual celebration is free on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

The annual Whistle Stop Festival offers family fun. (contributed) This year's Whistle Stop Festival is at the Outlet Shops at Grand River in Leeds. (contributed)

Vulcan AfterTunes

Hear a variety of up-and-coming artists at the 15th annual Vulcan AfterTunes fall concert. Griffin House, an alternative/rock singer and songwriter, will perform Sunday. House is known for captivating listeners with his vulnerable and authentic lyrics. His songs have been featured in films and television shows, including “One Tree Hill” and “Army Wives.” Gates open at 2 p.m. with opening acts beginning at 3 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No pets or outside alcohol are allowed, and onsite parking is limited. Local and regional beer will be available for purchase provided by Alabev. Wine will be available for purchase provided by Piggly Wiggly. Food trucks such as Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Cheezin’, Repecci’s Italian Ice & Gelato and Hyderabad Dum Zone will be onsite. Babypalooza Magazine will return with the kids’ zone. The final series will be Sunday, Oct. 6.

Jazz in the Park Huntsville

Jazz in the Park will feature Rocket City Collegiate All-Star Jazz Band and Julian Vaughn Sunday at Big Spring Park East in Huntsville. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park is featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook. Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Vulcan Park and Museum

An exhibit by Marvin Clemons, author of “Terminal Station: Birmingham’s Great Temple of Travel,” is on display at Vulcan Park and Museum through the end of the year. The exhibit is based on Clemons’ pictorial history book of the historic train depot and will explore how it affected many town visitors, residents and immigrants. Clemons’ book will be available for purchase onsite. General admission is $10 and member admission is $8.

Homestead Hollow Arts and Crafts Festival

Pioneer demonstrators will bring life to the old-timey days by celebrating what it was like to cook on a wood stove, be a blacksmith, make soap and more. As a part of the tour, you will see original cabins built by the early settlers. This year, the festival has added a new selection of antique and vintage goods. After you have had a delicious treat, visit the general store for home-made fried pies and other specialty items. Kids can circle in the wagon ride or jump in the bounce house. Homestead Hollow is Friday through Sunday from 9 to 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate.

Homestead Hollow Arts and Crafts Festival brings back a touch of the pioneer days along with modern festival features. (contributed)

A. G. Gaston: The Man and His Legacy

Learn more about the legacy of business pioneer A.G. Gaston at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The multimillionaire operated several companies including the Booker T. Washington Insurance Company, Smith and Gaston Funeral Home, Booker T. Washington Business School, Citizens Federal Savings and Loan Association and other successful businesses. Renovation plans for the A.G. Gaston Motel were announced on its 65th anniversary July 1. The historic motel was a place of refuge for many prominent civil rights leaders. View the A.G. Gaston exhibit during BCRI operating hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Les Dames d’Escoffier take over the Market at Pepper Place

Executive Chef Mary Grace Viado Howard of Village Tavern will wrap up the “Market Takeover” Saturday. The Market teamed up with Les Dames d’Escoffier’s Birmingham Chapter during September to show how to make a simple, fresh seasonal recipe, share free samples of the dish with the audience and offer information about the chapter’s mission and community outreach. Information about Les Dames’ Birmingham Chapter is available at ldeibirmingham.org and alabamanewscenter.com.