Football preview: Alabama hosts Ole Miss, Auburn welcomes Mississippi State, UAB heads to Western Kentucky

Nick Saban is known for being in control, but the football coach of the No. 2 Crimson Tide (4-0) acknowledged this week there are things – like when a former starter returns to play – that are out of his control.

During his weekly press conference before the Tide hosts Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS, a reporter asked Saban if there is a plan for redshirt junior offensive left guard Deonte Brown getting back into the lineup.

The 338-pounder is eligible to play after having served a six-game NCAA suspension from last season.

“Moving forward, the plan for every player on our team is a guy’s gotta beat somebody out,” Saban said. “Nobody’s entitled to play. He gets in shape, he does what he’s supposed to do, he shows that he can play better than somebody else is playing. That’s the plan, just like it’s a plan for every other guy on the team. So that’s really kind of up to him. It’s not up to me.”

Across the state, the other SEC team from the Magnolia State comes calling as No. 7 Auburn (4-0) hosts Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. Some might think the Tigers are tempted to look beyond the Bulldogs to a possible top 10 meeting at No. 9 Florida next week.

Some, but not Gus Malzahn.

“We don’t care who we play next week,” the coach said. “We’ve got our hands full. Our guys understand that. You can’t even think about that. I really don’t think anybody has.”

Any concern of a Gator distraction this week is pushed aside with a reminder that Mississippi State “embarrassed” Auburn a year ago.

“They just lined up and whipped us,” Malzahn said. “They rushed for 349 yards and we rushed for 90. We’re playing a team that could easily be 4-0, with a lot of confidence coming in here.”

On the subject of being undefeated, UAB is 3-0 for the first time in its FBS history. The Blazers go on the road in Conference USA with their 6 p.m. game Saturday at East Division-leading Western Kentucky (1-2 overall, 1-0 in CUSA).

“We always say every game is a championship game in conference play,” coach Bill Clark said. “I know (the Hilltoppers are) going to be ready. They’re coming off an open date, which is scary for us since they’re in the same boat we were a week ago. It’s extra preparation that they have to go against us, so I know they’ll do a good job with it.”

In other college action:

Central State at Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs have alternated wins and losses to even their record at 2-2. Coming off a 34-point loss to Samford, they’ll look to break that trend at 6 p.m. Saturday in Mobile’s Ladd-Peeples Stadium in the Gulf Coast Challenge.

Hendrix at Birmingham-Southern: After an opening loss, the Panthers (2-1) have won two straight contests. Win No. 3 could come at 2 p.m. Saturday on the Hilltop.

The Citadel at Samford: Coach Chris Hatcher’s team won a dogfight with visiting Alabama A&M last week. The Bulldogs will entertain yet another set of Bulldogs – ranked No. 25 in the FCS – at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Presbyterian at North Alabama: The Lions have three losses after beginning the season with a win. They’ll try to get back on track for homecoming at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Lane at Miles: The defending champions of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tasted defeat for the first time this season last week, falling 49-21 to Missouri A&T. The Golden Bears look to wash that taste out of their mouths at 6 p.m. Saturday in their SIAC opener.

Jacksonville State at Austin Peay: The Gamecocks have followed a season-opening loss with three straight wins. JSU heads to Clarksville, Tennessee, for a 2 p.m. Central meeting with the Governors.

South Alabama at ULM: The Jaguars are 1-3 after falling by 32 to UAB at Legion Field. USA heads to Monroe, Louisiana, for a 6 p.m. Saturday kickoff with the Warhawks, whose 1-2 record includes a 1-point overtime loss to Florida State.

Arkansas State at Troy: The Trojans (2-1) begin Sun Belt Conference play with a visit from the Red Wolves at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Tuskegee at West Alabama: The Golden Tigers (1-2) visit the Tigers (2-1) in Livingston for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

Off this weekend: Alabama State, Huntingdon.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Class 7A: Dothan this year has one high school consolidating all students on the former Northview campus while continuing the two Dothan schools’ old rivalry with Enterprise, which topped Dothan High in their 88-game series 46-39-3. 6A Dothan plays at 7A Enterprise on Friday.

Class 6A: Hueytown, 4-0 and No. 4 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, travels to Cullman (3-1) on Friday. Each has major playoff aspirations.

Class 5A: No. 2 Central of Clay County welcomes No. 1 Jasper on Friday in a 5A game that’s as big as it gets. Defending champion Central is 4-0 and averaging 37 points per game and allowing 8.3. Jasper is 4-0, scoring 46.8 points per game and giving up 4.8.

Class 4A: No. 2 American Christian (4-0) scored 84 points in last week’s win over Montevallo. Friday, the Patriots host No. 10 Anniston, which is 3-1 and has allowed just 5.3 points per game this season.

Class 3A: No. 2 Piedmont is home to 4A No. 4 Jacksonville for a big game in Calhoun County on Friday. Piedmont is 4-0 and Jacksonville 4-1. Jacksonville holds a 25-23-1 edge heading into the 50th game of this series.

Class 2A: No. 2 Luverne hosts 1A No. 4 Brantley on Friday. This battle of unbeatens should decide the Crenshaw County championship.

Class 1A: No. 10 Elba entertains 2A G.W. Long (4-0) on Friday in a big game in the Wiregrass.

AISA: No. 1 Autauga welcomes No. 7 Tuscaloosa Academy on Friday.