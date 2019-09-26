James Spann: Alabama highs hold in the 90s through the weekend

STILL HOT: Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 90s across Alabama this afternoon with a partly sunny sky. We have a few small, isolated showers on radar, but most places will stay dry, and those isolated showers will end once the sun goes down.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The upper ridge remains in place and afternoon highs will be close to record levels, with mid 90s likely each day. The sky will be partly sunny, and isolated showers and storms remain possible each afternoon, but odds of any one spot getting wet remain in the 10-20% range.

Here are the daily record highs, which will be in danger:

Friday (Sept. 27) — 94 (1998)

Saturday (Sept. 28) — 94 (1986)

Sunday (Sept. 29) — 96 (1904)

NEXT WEEK: We won’t see much change for the first half of the week. Highs stay above 90 and afternoon showers and storms remain isolated. There’s some evidence the ridge will be a bit weaker late in the week with lower heat levels and a better chance of showers.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: It will be mostly clear and warm for the high school games Friday night. Temperatures will fall from the low 80s at kickoff into the 70s by the second half of the games.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 90s at kickoff, falling back to near 90 by the fourth quarter. There is an outside risk of a brief shower during the game.

Auburn will host Mississippi State Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium (kickoff at 6). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 89 at kickoff into the low 80s by the final whistle.

UAB travels to Bowling Green to take on Western Kentucky Saturday evening (kickoff at 6). Clear weather is the forecast with a kickoff temperature near 87 degrees, falling to near 80 by the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville State will also be on the road, playing Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee, Saturday afternoon (kickoff at 2). Expect a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the low 90s at kickoff, falling into the upper 80s by the end of the game. There’s a small risk of a shower.

TROPICS: Lorenzo, in the eastern Atlantic, is now a major hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph. Thankfully it will recurve and is no threat to the U.S. Tropical Storm Karen, with sustained winds of 45 mph, is forecast to slow down, meander and ultimately turn back to the west/southwest over the weekend. But, with harsh environmental conditions, the National Hurricane Center expects the system to degenerate into a remnant low within four to five days. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1955: On this date, the Atlantic reconnaissance aircraft Snowcloud Five went down while investigating Hurricane Janet and was never heard from again. Lt. Cmdr. Windham with a crew of eight and two newspapermen reported that they were about to begin penetrating the central core of the hurricane. Hurricane Janet made landfall at peak intensity near Chetumal, Mexico, on Sept. 29. Janet’s landfall as a Category 5 hurricane on the Yucatán Peninsula was the first recorded instance that a storm of such intensity in the Atlantic made landfall on a continental mainland; prior to Janet, landfalls of Category 5 intensity were known to have taken place only on islands.

