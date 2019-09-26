James Spann: Alabama’s summer weather continues in early fall

James Spann forecasts more of the same for Alabama’s weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HOT AFTERNOONS: A strong ridge in the upper atmosphere will remain parked across the Deep South through the weekend, meaning little change in the Alabama weather situation. We’ll see partly sunny days, fair nights and only isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Odds of any one spot getting a shower each afternoon will remain in the 10-20% range, and afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s, a good 10-12 degrees above average for late September in Alabama. Here are the record highs for the next few days:

Today (Sept. 26) — 95 (1897)

Friday (Sept. 27) — 94 (1998)

Saturday (Sept. 28) — 94 (1986)

Sunday (Sept. 29) — 96 (1904)

NEXT WEEK: Don’t look for much change for the first half of the week. Highs hold in the 90s as October begins; heat levels could ease a bit toward the end of the week, but the persistent ridge will basically remain in place. While we have hot and mostly dry weather here, cold and unsettled weather is the story out west, where big snows are likely for parts of the northern Rockies under a trough.

Temperatures have reached the 90s during October in these years at Birmingham: 1897, 1898, 1904, 1909, 1910, 1911, 1919, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1931, 1938, 1940, 1941, 1951, 1953, 1954, 1959, 1963, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2016 and 2018. No doubt we will be adding 2019 to the list as the summer-like weather continues.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: It will be mostly clear and warm for the high school games Friday night. Temperatures will fall from the low 80s at kickoff into the 70s by the second half of the games.

Saturday, Alabama hosts Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 90s at kickoff, falling back to near 90 by the fourth quarter.

Auburn will host Mississippi State Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium (kickoff at 6). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 89 at kickoff into the low 80s by the final whistle.

UAB travels to Bowling Green to take on Western Kentucky Saturday evening (kickoff at 6). Clear weather is the forecast with a kickoff temperature near 87 degrees, falling to near 80 by the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville State will also be on the road, playing Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee, Saturday afternoon (kickoff at 2). Expect a sunny sky with temperatures in the low 90s at kickoff, falling into the upper 80s by the end of the game.

TROPICS: Lorenzo, in the eastern Atlantic, is expected to become a major hurricane later today, but it will recurve into the Atlantic and is no threat to the U.S. Tropical Storm Karen is very disorganized, and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting the system to dissipate by early next week east of the Bahamas.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1955: On this date, the Atlantic reconnaissance aircraft Snowcloud Five went down while investigating Hurricane Janet and was never heard from again. Lt. Cmdr. Windham with a crew of eight and two newspapermen reported that they were about to begin penetrating the central core of the hurricane. Hurricane Janet made landfall at peak intensity near Chetumal, Mexico, on Sept. 29. Janet’s landfall as a Category 5 hurricane on the Yucatán Peninsula was the first recorded instance that a storm of such intensity in the Atlantic made landfall on a continental mainland; prior to Janet, landfalls of Category 5 intensity were known to have taken place only on islands.

