Scallops at Fisher’s Upstairs are seared into list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

By Chad Allen

The Seared Jumbo Scallops at Fisher's Upstairs at Orange Beach is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)

It didn’t take long for Fisher’s Upstairs to firmly set its hooks into the Orange Beach dining scene.

Thanks largely to the culinary talents of Executive Chef Bill Briand and his fresh take on the freshest of seafood, Fisher’s Upstairs is on many “must” lists when visiting the Alabama Gulf Coast. The four-time James Beard Awards semifinalist is one of the rising chefs of the South.

Seared Jumbo Scallops at Fisher’s Upstairs is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

One dish that exemplifies that approach is the Seared Jumbo Scallops at Fisher’s Upstairs. Seared in a cast iron skillet and served with caramelized cauliflower salad, this may be the best way to taste the freshness of the gulf in a single bite.

It’s no surprise, then, that the dish is on the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die list published by the Alabama Tourism Department.

Fisher’s Upstairs is more formal while Fisher’s Dockside is more casual but both deliver great, fresh seafood. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)
