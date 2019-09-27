Smoked venison and sweet potato stew wins Birmingham Wild Game Cook-Off

The Alabama Wildlife Federation’s (AWF’s) Birmingham Wild Game Cook-Off was the largest in the event’s 20-plus-year history.

The night featured 21 teams and a crowd of about 1,600 members and guests at the Birmingham Zoo for dishes such as snapper grits and greens, wild turkey wontons and smoked rabbit over barbecue slaw.

CHI Grillers captured the top prize of “Best Overall,” with an original recipe for smoked venison and sweet potato stew. The team will be invited to competed in the AWF State Finals in Millbrook next August.

The purpose of AWF Wild Game Cook-Offs is to provide a place for AWF members to interact and for nonmembers to learn more about AWF. The cook-offs also raise money to support AWF, its programs and projects.

The cook-offs demonstrate that sportsmen/women use the wild game and fish they harvest, and cook it with care, skill and expertise to produce great table fare.

The AWF, established by sportsmen in 1935, is the state’s oldest and largest citizens’ conservation organization.