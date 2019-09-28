On this day in Alabama history: BJCC held its first event

Sept. 28, 1976

Though he did not leave on a jet plane, John Denver made history as the first headliner for the newly-constructed Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center on this day in 1976.

Now known as Legacy Arena, the venue has hosted thousands of events over the years,\ and has been the home various incarnations of the Birmingham Bulls hockey teams. The 17,000-seat arena is still active for concerts, sporting events and conference gatherings.

John Denver did return later in 1976, but he was not the last concert of the year at the BJCC. That was Elvis Presley.

