Recipe: Apple Pecan Chewies

Hey, friends. Today’s temperature in the Deep South tops out at a brisk 89 degrees and I’m feeling the cooler temps of fall just around the corner. I’m kidding, of course.

Summer is seriously seeming to linger forever this year and we are desperately hoping for some cool weather soon. We’ve recently been breaking temperature records at 103 degrees and it is just miserable.

This week, getting in the kitchen and baking some fall-flavored treats is my desperate attempt to usher in some relief. It hasn’t worked yet, but I’m holding out hope.

These Apple Pecan Chewies are a delicious take on my classic Pecan Chewies – which are one of my absolute favorite things. They’re the easiest, most delicious blondie you’ve ever had – tons of caramel flavor and the perfect chewy texture. If you haven’t made them, you really should try them. I feel like they are one of the most delicious things I’ve got on the blog, but they’re often overlooked – I think because they just seem so dang easy. But despite the simple ingredients and the super easy prep, they are just as I said — simply amazing.

This version expands on that chewy, caramelly (is that a word?) deliciousness and adds in apples and the warm flavors of fall – cinnamon and nutmeg. So good.

A few things to note:

After much testing, I prefer to use a metal baking pan with these instead of a glass baking dish. Apples add a considerable amount of moisture, and several times I made this in glass the result was sort of soggy bars. Since metal is a better conductor of heat, the chewies brown faster and hold together better since the edges are cooked a little firmer. It’s not guaranteed, but it’s a little bit of an insurance policy.

When choosing apples for this recipe, any firm-fleshed apples will work. There’s the classic Granny Smith that’s always great for baking, but I also love Fuji, Jazz and Honeycrisp for these.

Y’all enjoy.

Apple Pecan Chewies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted

1 cup sugar

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 eggs, well beaten

2 cups self-rising flour

1 large firm apple, peeled, cored and finely diced (I like Fuji, Granny Smith, Jazz or Honeycrisp)

1 cup chopped pecans

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and lightly spray a 13- x 9-inch metal baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Add melted butter, sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and vanilla to a large bowl and blend well by hand. Add beaten eggs; stir well. Add flour and stir until all lumps are gone, folding in apples and pecans. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared baking dish. Bake about 40 to 50 minutes or until golden brown, being cautious not to overcook. They might still be jiggly in the middle. Allow to cool, then slice and serve.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”