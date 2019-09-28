Scott Martin: Blast furnace continues pumping heat into Alabama

TODAY: High pressure continues to dominate our weather over the Southeast, which means for us more heat and mainly dry across Alabama. A few isolated to scattered showers may form during the afternoon across the extreme eastern portions of the state. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Any shower activity quickly diminishes after sunset and skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

CODE ORANGE: We have a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Jefferson and Shelby counties throughout the day today as ground-level ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

SUNDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine and plenty of heat as we’ll stay dry throughout the day. Skies will be mostly clear and afternoon highs will be right back up in the mid to upper 90s.

MONDAY: Look for much the same story to start off the work week — sunny skies and remaining very hot. Highs look to be in the mid to upper 90s again.

TUESDAY: Another mainly sunny day. There may be just enough moisture to squeeze out a few isolated afternoon showers and storms, but the risk will be very small. Highs will be in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will start to approach the state from the north, but there will be no impact from it on Hump Day. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the mid-90s.

THURSDAY: The front gets even closer, and we could see a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening, but I still believe our rain chances will remain very small at best. Highs will be back up into the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY: The front starts to work through Alabama during the second half of the day, which will bring us a slight chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front will bring only slightly cooler temperatures, but we’ll still top out in the 90s.

NEXT WEEKEND: We look to continue with the mainly dry and mainly hot pattern across Alabama as we’ll have a very small chance of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours and highs in the upper 80s to the mid-90s.

TROPICS: We have only one storm in the Atlantic Basin and that is Hurricane Lorenzo, which has maximum winds at 115 mph. He will continue to be a bother to the fish as the track keeps him over the open Atlantic while slowly weakening. The rest of the Atlantic Basin is quiet.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.