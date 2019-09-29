On this day in Alabama history: The latest USS Mobile brought into service

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

The fourth Navy ship to bear the name USS Mobile was a Charleston-class amphibious cargo ship. It served for 24 years from the Vietnam War through the first Gulf War. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of the United States Navy)

Sept. 29, 1969

A half-century ago today, the fourth ship bearing the name of the port city of Mobile was christened for service in the US Navy.

A cargo ship, the USS Mobile went into immediate service for the Vietnam War and supported more than a dozen missions. With a helicopter platform and powerful cranes, the Mobile was well-suited to support the buildup and execution of Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

The Navy decommissioned the Mobile in 1994 and sent it on to a maintenance facility at the port of Philadelphia.

USS Mobile (LKA-115). (U.S. Navy, Wikipedia)
USS Mobile (LKA-115) at Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, 2008. (Bigbird78, Wikipedia)

