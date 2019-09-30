On this day in Alabama history: First classes held at Brewton community college

Sept. 30, 1965

The Alabama State Board of Education (BOE) chose Brewton as the site for a junior college. A committee of Escambia County citizens recommended the name, Jefferson Davis College, for the new school.

Classes opened on Sept. 30, 1965, with about 186 students and were held at the First United Methodist Church until the campus buildings were completed. Along with the first president, Woodfin Patterson, there were seven full-time and three part-time instructors and a librarian. The first three buildings on campus – the Wallace Administration Building, the Student Center and Leigh Library – were completed in May 1966.

On Dec. 13, 1990, the BOE consolidated Jefferson Davis Junior College and Atmore State Technical College, forming Jefferson Davis Community College. The new institution has campuses in Brewton and Atmore. Its mission is to provide accessible educational opportunities, promote economic growth and enhance quality of life for people in south Alabama.

The name would change again in 2016 when JDCC, Faulkner State and Alabama Southern community colleges consolidated into what is now known as Coastal Alabama Community College.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

