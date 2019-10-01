Tallassee City School Water Festival held at the Alabama Nature Center

Water is one of the world’s greatest natural resources and students from the Tallassee school system recently received hands-on experience to appreciate its value and importance.

The Tallassee City School Water Festival hosted more than 125 sixth grade students from Southside Middle School at the Alabama Nature Center in Millbrook on Sept. 20. Students learned how they can take responsibility in protecting the state’s water resources, the importance of clean water, and activities that highlighted the water cycle and aquatic life.

The students participated in a hike along Still Creek to discuss the health of state waterways, including effects on water quality, erosion and pollution. They learned about water treatment and filtering processes and ground stages of the water cycle.

Aquatic life was another major topic, with the students interacting with snakes, turtles, salamanders and frogs, learning how they each adapt to water habitats and the relationship between their survival and water quality.

Students from Southside Middle School in Tallassee recently got hands-on and up-close education with the importance of Alabama's water systems. (contributed)

The water festival is sponsored by the Alabama Power Foundation and the Neptune Technology Group. The foundation supports programs like the water festival that encourage conserving resources, inform citizens, deliver unique solutions to difficult challenges and share the beauty of Alabama’s natural resources. Neptune Technology is committed to protecting water quality and sharing the value of water.

The Alabama Nature Center is a hands-on outdoor education facility in Millbrook. It is a joint project of the Alabama Wildlife Federation and benefactors Isabel and Wiley Hill. The Lanark Road property includes 350 acres of forests, fields, streams and the NaturePlex, a 23,000-square-foot structural facility that serves as the welcome and education center.

The Alabama Nature Center partners with the Alabama Power Foundation, city of Millbrook, Hyundai, International Paper, the Curtis and Edith Munson Foundation, the Daniel Foundation of Alabama, the Hobbs Foundation, U.S. Forest Service, Vulcan Materials Company Foundation and Walmart.