On this day in Alabama history: Former U.S. Rep. Claude Harris died

Oct. 2, 1994

Claude Harris, born in Bessemer on June 29, 1940, received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama in 1962 and his law degree from the UA School of Law in 1965.

Harris became an assistant district attorney in Tuscaloosa County. In 1977, he was elected a circuit court judge in the same county and served until 1985 when he ran for the 7th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. That seat had been left open when Richard Shelby was elected to the U.S. Senate. Harris held that seat for three consecutive two-year terms.

President Bill Clinton appointed Harris to serve as U.S. attorney for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama in 1993. He died in Birmingham on Oct. 2, 1994, while still in office.

