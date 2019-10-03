It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a harvest of fall festivals in Can’t Miss Alabama

See what’s going on near you this fall weekend in Can’t Miss Alabama.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For decades, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has raised funding for breast cancer research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and with their collaborative partners. Funds raised by the BCRFA remain in Alabama, supporting local research, which in turn makes a national impact. During October, Can’t Miss Alabama will spotlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month by featuring events on the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama website. This weekend, BCRFA is featuring the Texas Roadhouse Collection Card Fundraiser, Go Pink T-shirt sale, Renasant Bank Campaign, Pink Ribbon Project, Bow Up against Breast Cancer and Buffalo Wild Wings Charity Day. To learn more about these events go to bcrfa.org.

Pumpkin Patch in Union Springs

It’s that time of year to gather family and friends for the Pumpkin Patch in Union Springs. The month-long event has something for all ages, including hay rides, cow train, learning center, goat tower, corn maze, inflatables, jump pad, pig races, petting zoo, antique truck and tractor display, farm games and a preschool play area. Mouth-watering, slow-smoked barbecue and homemade fudge are on the menu, among other food. Once you have had a delicious treat, take a stroll and pick out a jack-o-lantern or choose an ornamental pumpkin. The prices for pumpkins vary according to size. Admission is $12, with children 2 and younger admitted free. Celebrate the harvest at Dream Fields Farm.

Vulcan Park and Museum

An exhibit by Marvin Clemons, author of “Terminal Station: Birmingham’s Great Temple of Travel,” is on display at Vulcan Park and Museum through the end of the year. The exhibit is based on Clemons’ pictorial history book of the historic train depot and explores how it affected many town visitors, residents and immigrants. Clemons’ book will be available for purchase onsite. General admission is $10 and member admission is $8.

Southern Women’s Show

The Southern Women’s Show has everything you need as the year ends and a new season begins. Hundreds of booths will be filled with holiday gift items, trendy fashion and jewelry, gourmet treats and health and beauty ideas. Celebrity guests are Val Chmerkovskiy, “Dancing with the Stars”; Katie Dixon, 2016 season of “MasterChef”; Trace Barnett, The Bitter Socialite; and Nicole Allshouse, “Talk of Alabama.” The show also includes a Fashion & Entertainment and Cooking Stage. Get a head start Oct. 4-6 for the big show at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UAB Football

The UAB Blazers will take on the Rice Owls at the first home conference game of the year. Family activities at the Blazer Village include inflatable games and face painting. Game day is Saturday at 6 p.m. at Legion Field. Single tickets and other specials are online. Gates at Legion Field open at 2 p.m., and don’t forget the new clear bag policy.

Boaz Harvest Festival

Live music, entertainers and food will take over the streets of Boaz Friday and Saturday. Entertainment includes more than 200 arts and crafts booths, a classic car show, a corn hole tournament and a pageant. The Farmer’s Market will be ready, stocked and open at 8 a.m. and filled with locally grown fresh fruit, flowers and vegetables. The kids will have a free inflatable play area with rides and games, but you must register and receive a ticket. For hotel information, contact the Boaz Area Chamber. Admission is free. All of this takes place in historic downtown Boaz from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greek Food Festival

Thousands are expected to attend the 47th annual Birmingham Greek Food Festival Thursday through Saturday. In addition to great food, there will be live Greek music and dancing. Drive-through service is available from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no need to call to place an order before arriving. Food can be ordered in any quantity and delivered right to your car. For driving directions, enter Fourth Avenue South and travel north toward Third Avenue South to downtown Birmingham. Parking is at the former Liberty National building on 20th Street South. Greek dance performances are Thursday through Saturday. The menu is online.

Snapshots, Stitches and Selma Blues

Snapshots, Stitches and Selma Blues is presented by Arts Revive Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature visual art exhibits and jazz and soul performances. Art will be available for purchase. Clyde’s Barbecue food truck will be onsite. Purchase a $10 raffle ticket for a chance to win art. Proceeds will benefit Arts Revive.

Alabama Butterbean Festival

The annual Alabama Butterbean Festival is the second-largest festival in the state according to the Alabama State Tourism Board. The event is set for Friday and Saturday in downtown Pinson. The celebration will have a carnival, homemade arts and crafts, food vendors and entertainment. The festival begins Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Armbands are $20, single tickets are $1 or get 12 for $10. Stay current on what’s happening with the festival on Facebook.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature Choko Aiken and On Purpose featuring Dwight Houston Sunday at the Alabaster Municipal Complex. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park is featured in a variety of community parks and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 20. Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

A.G. Gaston: The Man and His Legacy

Learn more about the legacy of business pioneer A.G. Gaston at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The multimillionaire operated several companies including the Booker T. Washington Insurance Company, Smith and Gaston Funeral Home, Booker T. Washington Business School, Citizens Federal Savings and Loan Association and other successful businesses. Renovation plans for the A.G. Gaston Motel were announced on its 65th anniversary July 1. The historic motel was a place of refuge for many prominent civil rights leaders. View the A.G. Gaston exhibit during BCRI operating hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vulcan AfterTunes

The final Vulcan AfterTunes fall concert will feature Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Sunday. Ingram is a popular blues artist from the Mississippi Delta with blistering guitar skills and soulful vocals. Opening acts are Eric Essix and Mason Music . Gates open at 2 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No pets or outside alcohol are allowed, and onsite parking is limited. Local and regional beer will be available for purchase provided by Alabev. Wine will be available for purchase provided by Piggly Wiggly. Food trucks such as Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Cheezin’, Repecci’s Italian Ice & Gelato and Hyderabad Dum Zone will be onsite. Babypalooza Magazine will return as the kids’ zone.

Oktoberfest

Take a big appetite for German food to Oktoberfest. The German-themed party offers authentic polka music, live performances, food and cold beer. Entertainment includes Birmingham Sport and Social Adult Game Zone, Stein Hoistin Contest, Brawt Toss and Keg Roll Racing. Children 15 and younger are admitted free. To purchase or consume alcohol, you must be at least 21 years old. Attendees ages 16 to 20 must have a designated driver ticket. The fun begins Saturday at 7 p.m. at Railroad Park.

Spirit, Cigars & Cars Lifestyle

Attendees will gather at Vulcan Park and Museum Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a classic car show while enjoying spirits and cigars. Along with breathtaking views of the city, Goodfellas Jazz will return, setting the mood for an evening to remember. Beverages will be provided by Clyde Mays, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray and Don Julio. Cigars will be provided by Cigars & More. Local vendors and food trucks will be onsite for additional purchase. Tickets start at $49 and include admission to the park and observation tower, mini cocktails, classic car show, a cigar and access to Terminal Station’s Great Temple of Travel exhibit. There are a limited number of VIP tickets that will include general admission plus 60-minute-early entry, exclusive VIP area with air conditioning and seating, heavy hors d’ oeuvres, private cash bar and two additional drink tickets. Tickets can be purchased in advance here. To learn more about Vulcan’s mission and impact on the region, go to visitvulcan.com. Connect with Vulcan on Facebook and @ VisitVulcan .

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Charleston Battery FC

Birmingham Legion FC will face off against Charleston Battery FC at the BBVA Field Saturday on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, in the most important game of the year. Birmingham and Charleston are both fighting for the final playoff spot in the USL Championship Eastern Conference with just four games left. Tickets can be purchased online here. Gates to the Legion FC Plaza will open at 5:30 p.m. for Wizardry Night and a costume contest, trivia and prizes, drink specials and food trucks. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.