James Spann: Heat levels slowly come down; much cooler in Alabama next week

BLAST FURNACE: Here are some 3 p.m. observations around Alabama…

Montgomery 101

Huntsville 100

Prattville 100

Birmingham 99

Tuscaloosa 99

Anniston 99

Bessemer 99

Talladega 99

Demopolis 99

Muscle Shoals 99

Gadsden 99

Mobile 97

All of these represent new daily record highs. Keep in mind the average high for October 3 at Birmingham is 79. We do have a few showers and storms on radar across Central Alabama, mostly south of I-20. They are very isolated, however, and will dissipate once the sun goes down.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Heat levels will drop about 5 degrees tomorrow … highs will be mostly in the low to mid 90s. Like today, a few afternoon showers are possible, but they will be few and far between. Then, on Saturday, a “back door” front will move into the state from the east, and will bring a chance of showers mainly for the northern and eastern counties of the state. The high Saturday will be in the low 90s over West Alabama, and in the 80s east of I-65. The chance of rain will increase statewide Sunday as the upper ridge breaks down and moisture levels rise. Temperatures will remain below 90 for all of Alabama Sunday for a change.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring periods of rain Monday, and temperatures could very well hold in the 70s much of the day. For now we will maintain a dry forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with pleasant temperatures (highs between 75 and 80, with lows between 56 and 61). Showers return late in the week Thursday and Friday with the approach of another cold front… See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tomorrow night, the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from the low 80s at kickoff, into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Auburn travels to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators (2:30 p.m. kickoff) … the sky will be partly to mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature in the low 90s. Just a one in five chance of a brief passing shower during the game.

Saturday evening UAB will host Rice at Birmingham’s Legion Field (6 p.m. kickoff) … just an outside risk of a shower early in the game, otherwise mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 88 at kickoff, through the 80s during the game.

Jacksonville State will host Tennessee State Saturday evening (6 p.m. kickoff)…. there will be a risk of showers mainly during the first half of the game; temperatures fall from near 85 at kickoff, into the upper 70s by the fourth quarter.

TROPICS: A weak tropical wave near the Yucatan Channel is not expected to develop… otherwise the Atlantic basin is very quiet this afternoon. Tropical storm formation is not expected over the next five days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: An F4 tornado struck the towns of Windsor, Windsor Locks, and Suffield in Connecticut, causing an estimated $400 million in property damage, on this day. The New England Air Museum, which housed more than 20 vintage aircraft, was destroyed. This tornado also caused a United Airlines flight to abort a landing at the Bradley International Airport because the pilot saw the tornado.

