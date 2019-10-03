On this day in Alabama history: Nationally syndicated radio host Rick Burgess was born

Oct. 3, 1964

Rick Burgess was born in Birmingham on Oct. 3, 1964, and grew up in Oxford. While attending Jacksonville State University, he worked at the college radio station where he met Bill “Bubba” Bussey.

After Bussey began working at WQEN in Gadsden as an engineer, he recommended Burgess for the job as the station’s morning show personality. Burgess and Bussey began brainstorming ideas for the show and later teamed up on air. That was the start of the “Rick and Bubba Show.”

Burgess and Bussey, who call themselves the “Two Sexiest Fat Men Alive,” moved the show in 1998 to Birmingham to become nationally syndicated. It is broadcast from studios in the Vestavia Hills City Center and airs in Birmingham on WZZK-FM.

Burgess has co-authored several New York Times best-sellers. Along with Bussey, he has released “Best Of” comedy CDs every year since 2006. Burgess speaks at events nationwide, mixing comedy with his message of faith.

