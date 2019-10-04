Alabama Power recognized nationally for commitment to skilled trades

Alabama Power will be the focus of a national campaign promoting Apprenticeship Readiness Programs (ARPs).

North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) recently announced it has selected Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite as spokesperson for its upcoming national public relations campaign to promote workforce development through ARPs in local communities.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Alabama Power to change more lives in the state of Alabama. We know the power of investing in local workers, and we appreciate Alabama Power’s commitment to do this with us,” said Sean McGarvey, NABTU president.

Sponsored by NABTU, ARPs give students hands-on training and educational services that introduce union crafts and the construction industry before they select a specific career trade. More than 150 of these programs nationwide develop plumbers, electricians, ironworkers and other skilled professionals, supporting economic growth and providing contract workers for companies including Alabama Power.

“I’m honored to join forces with NABTU leadership and the millions of skilled tradespeople,” Crosswhite said. “Investing in our local communities through educational resources like the Apprenticeship Readiness Program helps develop the highly skilled workforce we need.”

Through collaboration with NABTU, Alabama Power provides training opportunities to prepare residents, particularly those from underrepresented communities, and transitioning veterans for registered building trade apprenticeship programs.

Two Alabama-based ARPs have had success this year at Jefferson State Community College and Lawson State Community College. These efforts have become a standard that NABTU hopes to replicate across the country.

“The Apprenticeship Readiness Program is amazing,” said Lydia Griffin, an ARP graduate. “It really opened my eyes to careers I never knew existed. I realized the benefits that the building trades can offer, and it’s made me really excited for my future career.”

Visit NABTU.org to learn more about the program.