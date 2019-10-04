NASCAR fans, drivers return to ‘transformed’ Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR driver and Alabama native Grant Enfinger has been coming to Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway since he was just a kid.

“Me and my dad would come up here every year. For me to come out here and go for another checkered flag here is just a dream come true,” he said.

Enfinger says he is just as excited about the renovations to the track since the last NASCAR race in April. He along with Mark Ramsey and Eric “Digger” Manes of the TV show “Moonshiners” took a tram tour Wednesday of the track’s $50 million Transformation project, which is highlighted by the Talladega Garage Experience.

“It’s pretty unbelievable, especially Big Bill’s (Social Club),” Enfinger said. “One of the most sought after things as a NASCAR fan is a garage pass, a hot pass, and those are very limited supplies, but now you don’t really need one here. You’re right there in the garage. You see your (Monster Energy NASCAR) Cup guys up close and personal. They’re working on the car two feet from where you can stand, so to me that’s pretty incredible.”

Ramsey added, “It’s insane. It’s incredible.”

Enfinger, Ramsey and Manes got their first look Wednesday at Big Bill’s Social Club inside the Talladega Garage Experience. Big Bill’s is a 35,000 square-foot covered open-air pavilion with a 41-foot video board, bar, concessions, fan seating and garage access to NASCAR’S top 22 drivers — a feature Enfinger says puts the Talladega Superspeedway above all other race tracks.

“Daytona has done a lot and ISM has done a lot in Phoenix, but I think this is where it’s at,” Enfinger said. “From where it was in April, it just brings it to the next level. I’m excited. I’m excited for Talladega and I’m excited for the sport.”

NASCAR driver Grant Enfinger poses for a picture in front of one of the photos hung in the new Big Bill’s Social Club. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The entrance to the new Talladega Garage Experience inside the Talladega Superspeedway. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The new Victory Lane inside the Talladega Garage Experience. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Big Bill’s Social Club is one of several new fan experiences at Talladega Superspeedway. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Big Bill’s Social Club was named after Bill France Sr., who created Talladega Superspeedway. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Inside the 35,000-square-foot Big Bill’s Social Club at Talladega Superspeedway. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Crews put the final touches on the new Talladega Garage Experience. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

The completion of the Talladega Garage Experience wraps up a year-long project for the track, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. A new Finish Line Premium RV area, infield shower trailers and a new oversized two-lane vehicle tunnel were completed in April. A new race control tower, kid zone and victory lane plaza were constructed in the final phase.

To learn more about the project or purchase tickets, visit talladegasuperspeedway.com.