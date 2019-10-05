Recipe: Easy Cream Cheese Noodles

If you’re like me, you’re always searching for quick, easy and versatile sides to go with supper. Most often, we plan meals around the entree and don’t give much thought to the sides – we just kind of pick whatever goes with the main course.

So today I’m sharing one of my old standbys when it comes to quick and easy sides – Cream Cheese Noodles. These are creamy, garlicky and oh, so delicious.

This pasta dish is so easy to put together and calls for only three ingredients if you don’t count, salt, pepper and water. And who counts those, right?

The secret here is reserving some of that pasta water for the sauce like I mentioned back in my post for my Ultimate Baked Alfredo. So before you drain the noodles, scoop out a half cup (or a little more to be safe) of that starchy water to help make the sauce. Then all you have to do is whisk the cream cheese and that pasta water together to create a silky, luscious sauce your whole family is going to love.

You can even toss some grilled chicken on top and turn this easy side into an easy entree. You’ll just want to probably double the recipe if you’re going to serve it as a main course.

Easy Cream Cheese Noodles

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

8 ounces spaghetti

4 ounces cream cheese, cut into cubes

1/2 cup reserved pasta water

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

salt

pepper

Instructions

In a large pot, cook the pasta in salted water according to the package instructions. Before draining, dip out 1/2 cup of pasta water and set aside. Drain the pasta and set aside. Return the pasta pot to the heat over medium low and add the reserved pasta water and the cubed cream cheese. Whisk together until the cream cheese has melted and the sauce is smooth. Add the garlic powder. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add the pasta back to the pot and toss to coat. Serve immediately.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”