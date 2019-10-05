Troy University unveils clock honoring Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr.’s 30 years as chancellor

“Time flies, but memories last forever.” Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. recalled those words during a ceremony honoring his 30 years of service as Chancellor of Troy University.

Thanks to the help of donors, the university dedicated a clock in front of Smith Hall in honor of Hawkins’ years at Troy. Hawkins became chancellor on Sept. 1, 1989, following the retirement of Dr. Ralph Adams, who served in the position for 25 years.

Over the last three decades, Hawkins has led the university through an era of unprecedented growth, said Maj. Gen. Walter Givhan, USAF ret., who serves as Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development.

“Dr. Hawkins has honored this university with 30 years of his time, talents and treasure and we have certainly reaped the benefits of that. It is only right and fitting that we honor him with this clock in recognition of those 30 great years,” Givhan said.

Hawkins called Saturday’s ceremony humbling.

“Janice and I are so humbled and honored by this gathering,” Hawkins said. “Most of all, though, we are honored and humbled to serve a great university. It has been a remarkable time for us. The memories that we’ve been blessed to accumulate over these last three decades will last us forever. Life is about relationships, and we have certainly been blessed with the opportunity to build great relationships at this remarkable place.”

Gibson Vance, president pro-tempore of the university’s Board of Trustees, commended the couple for all they have done to grow and advance Troy University.

“When I thought about all of the qualities that it takes to be a great leader, the one I kept coming back to was vision,” Vance said. “When you think of vision, you don’t have to do anything more than walk from one side of this campus to the other – that was Jack’s vision. When you look at the quality of our students, the quality of our faculty and staff, the diversity we have on campus, the quality of our academics and sports programs, it’s remarkable and there is one reason for it – the vision of our chancellor, Dr. Jack Hawkins.”

Vance also expressed his appreciation for Troy’s first lady, presenting her with a bouquet of flowers.

“Troy University would not be the outstanding university it is without Janice Hawkins,” Vance said.

Also during the ceremony, the chancellor received proclamations honoring his service from the Troy University Student Government Association, the Troy University Faculty Senate, the City of Troy and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. The Sound of the South marching band also performed during the ceremony.

Before unveiling the clock, Hawkins said the future of Troy University is bright.

“I am convinced that the best is yet to be for this extraordinary university,” he said. “It is so unique and has so many great people. We are grateful to be a part of it and grateful to continue this journey with each of you.”

The Hawkinses were also honored with an on-the-field presentation during last week’s football game at Veterans Memorial Stadium.