Alabama Maker HipPies is bringing peace and love with a flakey crust

HipPies (Tuscaloosa)

The Maker: Rain Tiley

Rain Tiley has been cooking since she was big enough to push a chair up to the kitchen counter.

When she first started baking professionally, Tiley focused on cookies and brownies. After working in the Pie Lab in Grensboro, she discovered a passion and talent for pies. HipPies was the result.

Tiley makes her own flour for her popular crust, and she loves experimenting with different flavors for her fillings.

Flavors include truffle pie, chocolate bourbon walnut, and fruit pies with flavor enhancers such as liquor and honey. Coconut, chocolate and pecan are her most popular flavors. She also has had success with her vegan, keto and gluten-free varieties.

HipPies is an Alabama Maker serving pieces and love from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

She believes her pecan pie will hold up to anyone’s. It literally holds up.

“I take pride in the fact that it doesn’t run out when you cut it, it stays really pretty because most pecan pies have the melt factor,” Tiley said.

The gluten-free, sugar-free and keto products have become popular since HipPies was the featured business at the Tuscaloosa Rivermarket, where she frequently sells her pies, cookies, brownies and even dog treats.

HipPies makes certain popular flavors for markets and shows and also takes custom orders.

“I’m really proud when a recipe comes together. I work really hard, I research even the chemistry stuff,” Tiley said.

HipPies makes a variety of pies and other desserts, like keto brownies. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter) HipPies in Tuscaloosa has attracted a following thanks to her original crust and flavorful fillings. (contributed) HipPies in Tuscaloosa has attracted a following thanks to her original crust and flavorful fillings. (contributed) HipPies in Tuscaloosa has attracted a following thanks to her original crust and flavorful fillings. (contributed) Rain Tiley has perfected her approach to pies, starting with an original crust and adding a new twist on filling flavors. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter) HipPies in Tuscaloosa has attracted a following thanks to her original crust and flavorful fillings. (contributed) HipPies in Tuscaloosa has attracted a following thanks to her original crust and flavorful fillings. (contributed) HipPies even makes dog treats for its four-legged fans. (contributed) HipPies in Tuscaloosa has attracted a following thanks to her original crust and flavorful fillings. (contributed) HipPies in Tuscaloosa has attracted a following thanks to her original crust and flavorful fillings. (contributed)

HipPies

The product: Fresh pies and dog treats

Take home: Mini bourbon pecan pie ($5)

HipPies can be found on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter.