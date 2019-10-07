Alabama Power Smart Home construction begins in Mobile

Brett Real Estate, Robinson Development Company and Alabama Power are teaming up to bring the first Smart Neighborhood smart home to the Mobile area.

The home will be built in Saraland in the new Cherry Hill subdivision. The 2,710 square foot home will be equipped with advanced energy efficiency products and home automation to help make customers’ lives more comfortable, convenient and connected through features that can be managed with smart devices and voice activation.

The home will be the Showcase Home in the Spring Parade of Homes sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Metro Mobile. The group recently sponsored a groundbreaking for the home for local business and community leaders, including Bo Wilder, president of Metro Mobile Home Builders Association; Nick Sellers, Alabama Power vice president of Mobile Division; Sean Bryant, Corporate Development manager at Brett/Robinson Home Builders; Claudette Bryant, broker at Brett/Robinson; Jared Johnson, Brett/Robinson Construction coordinator; and Saraland Mayor Howard Rubenstein.

Officials broke ground on the first Mobile-area Alabama Power Smart Home development in Saraland. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter)

Brett/Robinson has been in business in Mobile and Baldwin Counties for more than 50 years. In addition to building residential neighborhoods and custom homes, the company develops and manages condominiums and lists and sells pre-owned properties.

Alabama Power began its Smart Neighborhood initiative in 2017 to promote energy efficiency through collaboration with homebuilders.

Recent studies indicate that the smart home market is growing at an annual rate of more than 15 percent. More than half of all homes in North American are expected to have at least one smart home device in the home by 2021.

The company has also partnered with home builders to construct additional Smart Neighborhood communities in Birmingham and Auburn. To find out more, visit www.apcsmartneighborhood.com.