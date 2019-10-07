James Spann: Showers linger over east Alabama

BIG CHANGE: Temperatures are in the 70- to 75-degree range over most of north and central Alabama this afternoon; just five days ago they were near 100 degrees at this hour of the day. Showers linger over the eastern counties of the state; the western half of Alabama is generally dry after the morning rain ahead of the cold front.

Parts of the Tennessee Valley were really soaked this morning; one observer reported 2.39 inches at Hartselle in Morgan County.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the low 80s; we will mention just a few isolated showers over east Alabama. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny with warm afternoons and pleasant nights; highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Clouds increase Friday, and some light rain is possible late Friday afternoon into Friday night ahead of the next cold front. Moisture will be very limited and rain amounts should be light.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A new surge of cooler air arrives; the sky becomes sunny Saturday with a high in the upper 60s, and Sunday will be bright and sunny with low 70s. Many places across north and central Alabama will have a good chance of reaching the 40s early Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week starts with dry, pleasant weather.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three disturbances in the Atlantic; one near Key West, one southwest of Bermuda and one well east of Bermuda. They have some low potential for development over the next few days, but they are no threat to the U.S.

ON THIS DATE LAST YEAR: A tropical depression formed in the Caribbean; the next day it would become a hurricane, getting the name Michael. The hurricane strengthened rapidly in the Gulf of Mexico, reaching major hurricane status on Oct. 9. It would go on to make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane near Panama City Beach, Florida.

