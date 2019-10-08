On this day in Alabama history: Auburn Women’s Club marker dedicated

Oct. 8, 1992

The Auburn Women’s Club clubhouse is an antebellum home in Auburn, used by the Women’s Club of Auburn University.

The house was built in 1853 on land claimed by Creek Indian Sundilla, who homesteaded in land yielded to the U.S. after the Creek Indian War. Then owned by the Dillard family, the home was purchased by Gen. James Lane in 1884. He divided the property and gave a section to his son-in-law. As the town grew around it, the house was located on College Street, near the university.

After Lane’s death in 1907, the house passed to his four daughters. The last resident was Kate Lane, who never married. The house was vacant for years, and Auburn University bought the property to build the Ralph Brown Draughon Library. On June 23, 1960, the university accepted a sealed bid of $300 from Thad Webster to buy the structure. In turn, Webster sold the house to the Women’s Club of Auburn for $301. The club paid $2,500 to move the house to a different lot.

The house was added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage listing in 1991. A historical marker was dedicated on Oct. 8, 1992.

The marker tells the story of the saving and moving of the historic General Lane House from its original location to its present site. (Thorny1, Waymarking.com)

