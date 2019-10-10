Can’t Miss Alabama falls into action at Talladega Superspeedway

Festivals of colors continue in Can’t Miss Alabama.

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway’s 50th anniversary season has a new look and easy ways to get around. The new Talladega Garage Experience Entry in the infield will allow race fans to get closer to the cars and drivers. With new tram routes, you will go from your seat to the tram, which takes you to the garage where race fans will unite with drivers. Get an update on all Talladega Superspeedway renovations here. Additional admission for the garage experience varies. The 1000Bulbs.com 500 weekend starts Friday.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For decades, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has raised funding for breast cancer research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and with their collaborative partners. Funds raised by the BCRFA remain in Alabama, supporting local research, which in turn makes a national impact. During October, Can’t Miss Alabama will spotlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month by featuring events on the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama website. This week, BCRFA is featuring Overtime Grill & Bar Charity Night and the Kendra Scott Charity Shopping event at J. McLaughlin at the Summit. To learn more about these events go to www.bcrfa.org/events.

Race for the Cure

The 2019 Komen North Central Alabama Race for the Cure in Birmingham is Saturday at 7 a.m. at Railroad Park. Participants must register at info-komen.org. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 9:15 a.m. and the 1 Mile Walk begins at 9:45 a.m. Go to info-komen.org for the complete schedule. For more information, call 205-263-1700 or inbox [email protected]. Railroad Park is at 1600 First Ave. S.

Vulcan Park and Museum

An exhibit by Marvin Clemons, author of “Terminal Station: Birmingham’s Great Temple of Travel,” is on display at Vulcan Park and Museum through the end of the year. The exhibit is based on Clemons’ pictorial history book of the historic train depot and explores how it affected many town visitors, residents and immigrants. Clemons’ book will be available for purchase onsite. General admission is $10 and member admission is $8.

Headland’s Harvest Day

It’s autumn and a great time to visit the charming city of Headland. Visitors will see live performances, a classic car show, arts and crafts and children’s games. During the event, the city will pay tribute to local farmers and the harvest season. The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Scottsboro BBQ Cook-off Festival

Visit Scottsboro for its annual cookoff sanctioned by the Alabama Barbecue Association and the Kansas City Barbeque Society. Ribs and chicken are the two categories. This year’s festival will have live music, arts and crafts, cornhole tournament, Barq-off dog parade, People’s Choice Competition, witches ride and kids’ fun zone on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A.G. Gaston: The Man and His Legacy

Learn more about the legacy of business pioneer A.G. Gaston at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The multimillionaire operated several companies including the Booker T. Washington Insurance Company, Smith and Gaston Funeral Home, Booker T. Washington Business School, Citizens Federal Savings and Loan Association and other successful businesses. Renovation plans for the A.G. Gaston Motel were announced on its 65th anniversary July 1. The historic motel was a place of refuge for many prominent civil rights leaders. View the A.G. Gaston exhibit during BCRI operating hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Miles for Memories

Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA’s) Southeast Region is hosting a Huntington’s disease (HD) fundraiser. Miles for Memories: A Tribute to Adam Harris is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Noccalula Falls in Gadsden. The event will honor Harris, a dedicated HDSA fund-raiser who died in a car accident. Running courses will include one mile, three miles and six miles. Register at hdsa.donordrive.com/event/m4m. Donations will go to HDSA. For information about the tribute, call 256-452-9213. To learn more about HD and the work of HDSA, visit www.HDSA.org or call 1-800-345-HDSA. Go here to read Adam’s journey. Hashtag #RunforAdam for the event.

UAB Football

The UAB Blazers will play North Texas at the BBVA Field Sunday at 1 p.m. on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Single tickets and other specials are online.



EufaulaFest Arts and Crafts Festival

An artisan’s dream will be in historic Eufaula for its juried fine arts and handmade crafts festival this weekend. The Made in the South category will also be featured, which includes honey, jams and jellies, handmade soap, lotions and other items. Winners will be awarded with cash prizes and ribbons. The festival will be in the Seth Lore Historic District, where hundreds of structures are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The three-day festival is Friday through Sunday.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature Scott Marvill and Dee Lucas Sunday at the Mountain Brook Emmet O’Neal Library from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park is featured in a variety of community parks and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 20. Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

National Shrimp Festival 2019

The 48th annual National Shrimp Festival is set to attract thousands to Gulf Shores. The popular four-day festival will have 50 local and regional vendors with 10,000 pounds of shrimp daily. Attendees will sample award-winning recipes that will be posted on the outside of the tent. Entertainment will be filled with regional and local acts, including Motown, Southern rock, jazz, zydeco and country. There will be a 10K and 5K race for runners and walkers, a singing competition, a pageant and nearly 200 booths of fine art and arts and crafts. Find the event on the main public beach Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pumpkin Patch in Union Springs

It’s that time of year to gather family and friends for the Pumpkin Patch in Union Springs. The month-long event has something for all ages, including hay rides, cow train, learning center, goat tower, corn maze, inflatables, jump pad, pig races, petting zoo, antique truck and tractor display, farm games and a preschool play area. Mouth-watering, slow-smoked barbecue and homemade fudge are on the menu, among other food. Pick out a jack-o-lantern or choose an ornamental pumpkin. The prices for pumpkins vary according to size. Admission is $12 and children 2 and younger are admitted free. Celebrate the harvest at Dream Field Farms.

Anthony Hamilton

Experience the iconic sound of Grammy Award winner Anthony Hamilton at UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center Friday. Hamilton is a singer, songwriter, producer and actor. The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee has performed for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. He has appeared in “American Gangster” and is on the soundtrack for the movie “Freedom.” Hamilton’s book, “Cornbread Fish ‘N Collard Greens: Inside The Music” is available on amazon.com. The singer’s ninth album is on the horizon. VIP dinners are $75 and tickets are $68, $78 and $88 at alysstephens.org. Learn more about Hamilton’s music career at anthonyhamilton.com.

Birmingham Legion FC vs. New York Red Bulls II

Birmingham Legion FC will face off against the New York Red Bulls II downtown at BBVA Field Wednesday in the second-to-last game of the season. Tickets can be purchased here to join in as the team continues its playoff push. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for drinks, concessions, food trucks, music and games.

Brazilian Day Festival

The Brazilian Day Festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Horizon Church. Explore the Brazilian culture through food, music, art and dance, which includes a jiu-jitsu presentation. There will be bounce houses and slides in the kids’ zone. The festival is at 2345 Columbiana Road in Vestavia Hills. For more information, call 205-822-2824.

Kentuck Festival of the Arts

Alabama 200 celebrates the 48th annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts this weekend in downtown Northport. The festival ranked as one of the top 10 attractions according to the Alabama Board of Tourism. Art enthusiasts will see a wide range of folk and contemporary art including basket weavers, blacksmiths, potters and quilters. Shop online at kentuck.org/shop, hang out in the Courtyard of Wonders and the resident artists’ studios or browse the Gallery Shop. Admission is free. Visit the website to learn more.

Montgomery’s MAX Burger Bash and Riverwalk Wine Festival

The city of Montgomery is welcoming foodies everywhere for the 5th Annual MAX Burger Bash Oct. 17 and the 10th Annual Riverwalk Wine Festival Oct.19. From savoring gourmet burgers and beer from Montgomery’s best restaurants to strolling down the city’s beautiful Riverwalk while sipping different wines, guests won’t want to miss this delicious weekend.