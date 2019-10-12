Scott Martin: Dry and cool for Alabama today; some drought relief coming soon

The cold front we forecast to bring us much cooler and more fall-like temperatures has moved through much of central Alabama. The front will slow down in forward motion and will weaken today. That means a mainly dry day across Alabama with clouds slowly decreasing from northwest to southeast. Could there be a stray, isolated shower somewhere across the state? Yes, but those chances are almost not worth mentioning. Highs will be in the mid-60s to the lower 80s across the state from northwest to southeast. Some light rain may occur over eastern and northeastern Alabama overnight, with rain chances topping out in the 20-30% range. Lows will be in the lower 40s to the lower 60s.

RAIN POSSIBLE SUNDAY: We’ll have a short wave move in and interact with the old cold front, which will add enough lift to bring a good chance of showers into the forecast on Sunday. Unfortunately for race fans, the higher chance of rainfall will be over and around the I-20 corridor, which includes Talladega Superspeedway. It will not be an all-day rain event and amounts should be very light, but showers could occur at any time. Highs will be in the mid-60s to the upper 70s with rain chances in the 30-60% range.

MAINLY DRY MONDAY: Much of the shower chances will be over southern Alabama for the daytime Monday before a warm front will start to lift northward and bring those rain chances with it during the night. Highs will be in the mid-70s to the lower 80s.

SOME DROUGHT RELIEF TUESDAY: We’ll have a few small disturbances move through Alabama along the warm front that will bring us showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. At this point, severe weather does not look likely, but a few strong storms could occur. The bigger news is that we could see rainfall totals of 1-3 inches, with the heavier totals expected over central Alabama. Highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

ANOTHER COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY: Rainfall will be pushed out early Wednesday as a cold front moves through, bringing us much drier conditions. It may take a day or so for the clouds to clear out, but we’ll love the temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

SUN AGAIN, FINALLY: Thursday and Friday look to be very nice days, but clouds will continue to stick around Thursday. Those clouds will finally move out on Friday and will allow us to have mostly sunny skies. Thursday’s highs will be in the lower to mid-70s. Highs on Friday will be a little warmer, in the mid-70s to the lower 80s.

TROPICS: We have only one tropical system on the map, and that is Subtropical Storm Melissa, which is moving northeast away from the U.S. Maximum sustained winds were at 50 mph. Melissa is expected to slowly weaken and should be a depression by Sunday morning. At this point, the rest of the tropics are quiet.

