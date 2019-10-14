Alabama Maker Crave Candles Co. is giving Magic City a new light

Crave Candles Co. (Birmingham)

The Maker: Lori Newell

When Lori Newell began experimenting with candle fragrances in her kitchen three years ago, she couldn’t have known she would grow a company that now distributes to 500 retail outlets nationally. And it’s still growing.

Newell began what would become Crave Candles Co. in 2016. After nine months of experimenting and learning about different scents, she took candles to Birmingham area stores for feedback. That led to sales and then re-orders and expansions into larger and larger facilities.

Like many Alabama Makers, Newell used the Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham and other markets and festivals to hone her product line. Also like other makers, Crave Candles remains a part of Pepper Place to keep that contact with customers.

Crave Candles Co. is an Alabama Maker casting Birmingham in a fragrant light from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

It’s not surprising. Newell was born and raised in Birmingham and always looks for ways to honor her hometown. Crave Candles has a line of candles called the Steel City Collection that are sold in Birmingham and across the country.

“We are very present in our community because this is where everything happens, this is where everything is manufactured and shipped from,” Newell said.

Crave Candles not only prides itself on the candles themselves, but on the vessels they come in.

The company has a wine and spirit collection made from recycled and repurposed bottles that are cut and sanded to hold candles. Newell said the public can bring in bottles from special occasions and have them turned into candles for lasting keepsakes.

Crave Candles also offers memberships for subscribers to receive a monthly or seasonal delivery of a new candle. The company is starting to do more corporate gifts as well as fundraisers to give back to the community that has helped the business grow.

“The growth of the company has increased so much … and we are still not done, and we have plenty of growth to do,” Newell said.

Crave Candles Co.

The product: Small batch, hand-poured luxury soy candles with essential oils in a variety of vessels.

Take home: A Steel City Silver candle in Midnight Citrus fragrance ($30).

Crave Candles is found in numerous retail outlets, online, on Facebook and on Instagram.