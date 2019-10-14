NASCAR’s largest race track gives fans what they want

Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway celebrated its 50th anniversary this weekend with a $50 million birthday gift to its fans.

The track opened its new Talladega Garage Experience, providing fans unprecedented access to drivers and an experience unlike anything available at any other NASCAR race track.

“We’re just as pumped up as we can be,” said Grant Lynch, chairman of the Talladega Superspeedway. “The folks that we’re talking to as they’re going in and out of it are kind of mesmerized by the magnitude and scope of it. We think we’re delivering on our promise to give the fans something special.”

Talladega Superspeedway transforms infield fan experience from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The $50 million Transformation project began one year ago when the track started construction of a new, oversized vehicle tunnel in Turn 3. The tunnel was completed in April, followed by construction of the Talladega Garage Experience. Paul Bellas, project director at International Speedway Corp., said completing the project before race weekend was a big challenge.

“We said it was going to be a tough schedule, and it was,” Bellas said. “Every time we try to bring something that’s on that next level, but trying to do that in a project where it’s about a month shorter than any of the other ones we’ve ever done — we knew it would be a big challenge, and it has been, but we’re really thankful for the local community and all the great contractors we’ve had from this state who have participated in this project. These guys were out there working seven days a week, 12-hour days to make this happen.”

NASCAR driver Joey Logano and Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Chrichton cut the ribbon Friday on the new Talladega Garage Experience. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Fans enter the new Talladega Garage Experience. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Big Bill’s Open Air Club is the centerpiece of the new Talladega Garage Experience. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Big Bill’s Open Air Club inside the new Talladega Garage Experience. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Fans can sit in the covered pavilion and watch the race. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The Talladega Garage Experience is the centerpiece of the track’s $50 million Transformation project. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Fans watch as crew members work on the No. 43 car driven by Mobile native Bubba Wallace. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Fans enjoy the race from the courtyard of the new Talladega Garage Experience. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Fans watch the race from the comfort of the courtyard inside the new Talladega Garage Experience. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Iron Alley and the courtyard of the new Talladega Garage Experience at Talladega Superspeedway. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Fans relax and enjoy refreshments in the new Pit Road Club inside the Talladega Garage Experience. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Fans play games in the courtyard of the new Talladega Garage Experience. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Fans pose for pictures in the courtyard of the new Talladega Garage Experience. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Spencer Boyd drives his truck into the new victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Spencer Boyd and his crew celebrate Saturday in the new celebration plaza at Talladega Superspeedway. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

The centerpiece of the Talladega Garage Experience is Big Bill’s Social Club, a 35,000-square-foot pavilion for fans to eat and socialize. On both sides of Big Bill’s are 22 garage bays where fans can watch and talk with drivers and their crews. Fans inside the Talladega Garage Experience also have access to free WiFi.

“Seeing it completed and seeing the fans enjoying themselves — there’s nothing like that,” said Bruce Rein, project manager for International Speedway Corp. “It’s very rewarding.”

Richard Childress presents Grant Lynch a gift signed by all the drivers participating in Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Mobile native Bubba Wallace waves to the crowd during driver introductions prior to the start of Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Richard Childress poses for pictures prior to the start of Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The pace car for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Richard Childress paces the field prior to the start of Sunday’s race in the car Dale Earnhardt drove to victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2000, Earnhardt’s final career victory. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The field comes through the tri-oval during Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) A reporter for NBC Sports Network prepares to go live during the broadcast of Sunday’s race. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

The fall race is Lynch’s last as chairman. Lynch will retire next month after spending more than 26 years working at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’m proud to have been here as long as I have,” Lynch said. “I thank the Frances for the opportunity they gave me many years ago to come to work for that company. I’m very proud of what I was able to accomplish during my career here.”

Lynch said he doesn’t plan to go far. In fact, his retirement gift from International Speedway Corporation CEO Lesa France Kennedy requires him to stay in Talladega.

“Lesa asked me what I wanted for a retirement gift,” Lynch said. “I told her I would think about it for a bit. That was at the spring race and when she came back for the fall race I told her I decided what I want: as long as I live in Talladega, I want to be have the right to hunt on the Speedway property until I don’t live here any longer. She didn’t even hesitate. She said, ‘Done.’ Deer, dove, quail — lots of it. We have 2,700 acres but we only use 1,100.”

Russell Branham, vice president of Consumer Marketing and Communications at Talladega Superspeedway, said Lynch’s retirement during the grand opening of the Talladega Garage Experience made the weekend bittersweet.

“Grant has meant a great deal to a lot of people in the sport of NASCAR,” Branham said. “When you live with a guy 24/7 for basically 365 days a year, he has a huge, positive impact on you and he’s had that on us. He’s been a great leader for all of us. We’re all looking forward to carrying on his legacy.”

Brian Chrichton will take over track operations in November. His promotion to president of Talladega Superspeedway follows nearly 10 years of service as vice president of Marketing and Sales at the track.

As for the race itself, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 was postponed due to inclement weather. It will resume today at 1 p.m. and will air on NBCSN.

The race on Sunday was called after 57 of the scheduled 188-lap event due to rain with William Byron in the lead after winning the race’s first stage, holding off Joey Logano. Pole sitter Chase Elliott wound up 18th after stage one.

Talladega Superspeedway gates will open today at 11 a.m. All parking lots opened at 7 a.m. with Tram Services beginning at 9 a.m. The Talladega Garage Experience opens at 10 a.m.