On this day in Alabama history: Stewart inaugurated as Montevallo president

Oct. 14, 2010

John W. Stewart III was inaugurated as the University of Montevallo’s 15th president. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, a master’s from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland and a Ph.D. from the University of Southern Mississippi. He worked at several colleges and universities before coming to Montevallo. He is no relation to the 12th president of Montevallo, John W. Stewart, who served from 1988 to 1992.

