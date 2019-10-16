Alabama Tiny Homes makes houses for those wanting to live lean

By Joe Allen and Phil Free

Alabama Tiny Homes makes houses for those wanting to live lean
Alabama Tiny Homes in Warrior makes houses for those looking to for the convenience and portability of tiny houses. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)

James Brewer doesn’t subscribe to the philosophy that “bigger is better.”

The president of Alabama Tiny Homes in Warrior knows that you can create a lot in a small space. There is an art to balancing the latest amenities and conveniences with the economization of space.

Brewer talked to Alabama NewsCenter about the tiny house trend, what it costs and who is buying them.

Alabama Tiny Homes has found big business in small houses from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

 

Alabama Tiny Homes is finding a big business in people’s desire to live small. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
James Brewer, president of Alabama Tiny Homes, doesn’t just build small houses, he lives in one. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
