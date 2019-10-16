Alabama Tiny Homes makes houses for those wanting to live lean

James Brewer doesn’t subscribe to the philosophy that “bigger is better.”

The president of Alabama Tiny Homes in Warrior knows that you can create a lot in a small space. There is an art to balancing the latest amenities and conveniences with the economization of space.

Brewer talked to Alabama NewsCenter about the tiny house trend, what it costs and who is buying them.

Alabama Tiny Homes has found big business in small houses from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.