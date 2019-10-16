On this day in Alabama History: The Eddie Kendrick Memorial Park dedicated

Oct. 16, 1999

Eddie Kendrick Memorial Park in Birmingham was dedicated Oct. 16, 1999, on the corner of 18th Street and Fourth Avenue N., the site of the former Brock’s Drugs building.

Eddie Kendrick was a member of the famous Motown group The Temptations. Kendrick, born in Union Springs, called Birmingham home after moving there when he was a boy.

The park contains bronze sculptures of Kendrick and the other Temptations, with inscriptions of their hit songs along with speakers playing music by the group. The monument was recently repaired and refurbished by original artist Ron McDowell in 2013.

The classic line-up of The Temptations in the 1960s consisted of (l-r) David Ruffin, Otis Williams, Paul Williams, Melvin Franklin, and Alabamian Eddie Kendricks. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame) Detail of bronze statue of Eddie Kendrick at Eddie Kendrick Memorial Park. (Photograph by Rob Collins, Bhamwiki) Sculpture of Eddie Kendrick with the Temptations at Eddie Kendrick Memorial Park. The sculpture was created by Ron McDowell and dedicated Oct. 16, 1999. (Dystopos, Bhamwiki)

