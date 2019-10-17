Cozy up at sporting events and food festivals in Can’t Miss Alabama

October brings an abundance of seasonal festivities.

UAB Football

UAB will play Old Dominion University at its homecoming celebration Saturday at Legion Field. Get the scoop on tailgating at blazergameday.com. Take the Blazer Walk to Legion Field, which starts one hour and 45 minutes prior to kickoff. Coach Bill Clark will lead the team to the north side of the stadium. If you want to ride your bicycle, Redemptive Cycles will be set up two hours prior to each game. Park your bicycle free on the south side of the stadium facing Graymont Avenue next to the Bear Bryant monument. Single tickets and other specials are online.

For more information about Blazer Game Day go here.

Legion Field Stadium has a clear bag policy.

The UAB Blazers will play Old Dominion University at their homecoming celebration Saturday at Legion Field. (Kamp Fender) The UAB Blazers will play Old Dominion University at their homecoming celebration Saturday at Legion Field. (Jimmy Mitchell)

UAB’s 50th Anniversary Concert

The Grammy Award-winning rock band Weezer will perform at the university’s 50th anniversary. The outdoor concert is Friday at 7 p.m. at UAB’s Campus Green. The concert is free, but tickets are required. The concert will open with rapper Gashi. Weezer has sold more than 9 million albums in the United States and 17 million records worldwide. The concert is the signature event for UAB’s Homecoming celebration Saturday.

Follow the concert and the Homecoming festivities on Facebook.

Jasmine Hill

Alabama Bicentennial is celebrating Jasmine Hill’s 90th birthday in Wetumpka with fantastic entertainment. Visitors can tour the garden, explore an 1830s cottage and learn about the meteor crater. There will be music, artists painting in the garden, a poet at his typewriter and even yoga. The kids’ zone will include games, scavenger hunts, face painting and fairy houses. Get more information here. Admission is free. Join in the celebration Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a slice of birthday cake.

Jasmine Hill is at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka.

Breakin’ Bread – Alabama’s Premier Food, Wine & Beer Festival

A hungry appetite is all you will need at Breakin’ Bread, with more than 25 restaurants participating. Pepper Place in Birmingham will host the festival Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The food, wine and beer festival will offer samples, live musical entertainment, children’s activities and a makers’ market. Local craftspeople will have handmade art and creations available for purchase. Proceeds will go toward the Birmingham Originals Grant Program, culinary arts scholarships and local entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry.

Ticket information is online.

Breakin’ Bread offers unlimited samples, live music and more. (contributed) Breakin’ Bread offers unlimited samples, live music and more. (contributed) Breakin’ Bread offers unlimited samples, live music and more. (contributed)

Vulcan Park and Museum

An exhibit by Marvin Clemons, author of “Terminal Station: Birmingham’s Great Temple of Travel,” is on display at Vulcan Park and Museum through the end of the year. The exhibit is based on Clemons’ pictorial history book of the historic train depot and explores how it affected many town visitors, residents and immigrants. Clemons’ book will be available for purchase onsite.

General admission is $10 and member admission is $8.

Conecuh Sausage Festival 2019

Attend the Conecuh Sausage Festival in Evergreen Thursday through Sunday with a rodeo that includes bull riding, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bronc riding. The festival features one of the oldest and largest aircraft shows along with an eccentric car show. There will be live music, arts and craft vendors, food vendors and a kids’ rodeo.

For more information, visit www.evergreenareachamber.com.

Athens Grease Festival

Southerners love to cook, with fried food being at the top of the list. The Athens Grease Festival will set aside Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to batter, dip or fry any food desired.

Make this a fun day for the entire family to splurge and have a great time.

Make this a fun day for the entire family to splurge and have a great time in Athens. (contributed) Make this a fun day for the entire family to splurge and have a great time in Athens. (contributed) Make this a fun day for the entire family to splurge and have a great time in Athens. (contributed) Make this a fun day for the entire family to splurge and have a great time in Athens. (contributed) Make this a fun day for the entire family to splurge and have a great time in Athens. (contributed) Make this a fun day for the entire family to splurge and have a great time in Athens. (contributed)

Pumpkin Patch in Union Springs

It’s that time of year to gather family and friends for the Pumpkin Patch in Union Springs. The month-long event has something for all ages, including hay rides, cow train, learning center, goat tower, corn maze, inflatables, jump pad, pig races, petting zoo, antique truck and tractor display, farm games and a preschool play area. Mouth-watering, slow-smoked barbecue and homemade fudge are on the menu, among other food. Take a stroll and pick out a jack-o’-lantern or an ornamental pumpkin. The prices for pumpkins vary according to size. Admission is $12, with children 2 and younger admitted free.

Celebrate the harvest at Dream Fields Farm.

Harvest of Hope

The Women’s Service Board will host the annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser Friday at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The fundraiser will include music by Eric Essix throughout the evening. Attendees will bid on art by students and local artists, vacation packages, jewelry, gift cards and collector’s items. Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, a wine tasting and cocktails. Proceeds will benefit the students at Cornerstone Schools.

Visit the website to learn more about the fundraiser and how you can participate.

Eric Essix will perform at the Harvest of Hope Fundraiser throughout the evening. (contributed) Eric Essix will perform at the Harvest of Hope Fundraiser throughout the evening. (contributed) Eric Essix will perform at the Harvest of Hope Fundraiser throughout the evening. (contributed) Eric Essix will perform at the Harvest of Hope Fundraiser throughout the evening. (contributed) Eric Essix will perform at the Harvest of Hope Fundraiser throughout the evening. (contributed) Proceeds from Harvest of Hope will benefit the students at Cornerstone Schools. (contributed)

Attalla Heritage Day Festival

Thousands of people will attend the Heritage Day Festival in the city of Attalla this weekend. The family-friendly festival will have three stages of music featuring Curly Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, Finley River Boys and Kings of Swing. Hundreds of vendors will line the streets with arts and crafts, food and other items. A car show will be held, with registration at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $20, which includes a chance to participate in the $1,000 money tree, 50/50 split the pot and door prizes. For information on the car show, contact Frankie Riddlespur at 256-543-2080. An 80-foot-long toxic drop inflatable obstacle course, rides and games are among the events planned for the kids’ area. Pets and personal golf carts are not allowed. For more information, contact Lisa Spears at 256-538-9266 or Debby Carden at 256-538-1872.

Admission is free.

The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Birmingham Legion FC will face off against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the final match of this inaugural season on Sunday, Oct. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at BBVA Field on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and gates will be open at 3 p.m. for drinks, concessions, food trucks, music and games. Tickets can be purchased online.

Birmingham Legion FC will face off against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the final match of this inaugural season on Sunday. (contributed) Birmingham Legion FC will face off against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the final match of this inaugural season on Sunday. (contributed) Birmingham Legion FC will face off against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the final match of this inaugural season on Sunday. (contributed) Birmingham Legion FC will face off against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the final match of this inaugural season on Sunday. (contributed)

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature its final performance of the year in Midfield featuring Soul Collaboration and Norris Jones from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Follow Jazz in the Park Midfield on Facebook.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For decades, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has raised funding for breast cancer research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and with their collaborative partners. Funds raised by the BCRFA remain in Alabama, supporting local research, which in turn makes a national impact. During October, Can’t Miss Alabama will spotlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month by featuring events on the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama website. This weekend, BCRFA is featuring The Pink Luncheon, Spare Time Trussville Goes Pink, Oak Mountain Lanes Charity Day and Calera Goes Pink Golf Tournament.

To learn more about these events, go to bcrfa.org.

Opera Birmingham

Opera Birmingham opens the 2019-20 season with “Catch a Rising Star” as it shines the spotlight on baritone Nicholas Ward, winner of the 2019 Opera Birmingham Vocal Competition. “Catch a Rising Star” will be performed Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Brock Recital Hall, Samford University. The recital will feature arias from Gounod and Mozart, among others, plus American songbook standards from Gershwin and Porter.

Ward will be accompanied by Cody Martin on the piano.