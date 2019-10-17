On this day in Alabama History: WBMG 42 debuted its first broadcast

Oct. 17, 1965

WBMG debuted its first broadcast with NBC’s “The Capitol: Chronicle of Freedom” on Oct. 17, 1965. The station originally only broadcast during prime time hours.

WBMG experienced a tough time at its outset. The station later found an identity with unique programming, with sports broadcaster Tommy Charles wadding up his scripts after reading through them, and several local shows like live studio wrestling and a children’s show known as “Sergeant Jack.”

Eventually the station became the full CBS affiliate in 1973, and, after several decades, changed its name to WIAT. It is still the CBS affiliate for the Birmingham, Anniston and Tuscaloosa market.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

1970s-era logo for WBMG 42. (Bhamwiki) WIAT logo after the station relaunch, 1998. (Wikipedia) WIAT logo, 2016. (Nexstar Media Group, Wikipedia)

