On this day in Alabama History: The Turlington Camellia Solar House dedicated

Oct. 18, 1987

The Turlington Camellia Solar House was dedicated Oct. 18, 1987, in memory of Lee Turlington, the first president of the Birmingham Botanical Society.

The House is located at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The small propagation house uses passive techniques to capture and store solar energy to protect vulnerable seedlings from winter cold. The low, gabled structure has glazed skylights on the south-facing roof and wood shingles on the north side. The west end burrows into the slope and the east side has a small brick sunken patio flanked by retaining walls. The building was designed by architect Louis Joyner of Columbus, Indiana.

The Turlington Solar House was renovated in 2006 and again in 2010 with funds from the Beeson Charitable Trust.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

