On this day in Alabama History: The city of Irondale was incorporated

Oct. 19, 1887
Originally settled by farmers, the community began to grow after the introduction of the McElwain Furnace, also known as the Irondale Furnace, in 1863. After losing their post office, a new post office was established for “Brevard” in the area in 1883. The small community began to be known as Irondale and incorporated under that name in 1887.
Irondale currently boasts a population of 12,359 residents is the location of Shades Valley High School, Jefferson country International Baccalaureate School and the EWTN radio/television broadcast station.
The book Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café and its subsequent film adaption Fried Green Tomatoes were written by Irondale native Fannie Flagg and are based off the town and the landmark Irondale Café.
