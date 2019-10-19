On this day in Alabama History: The city of Irondale was incorporated

Oct. 19, 1887

Originally settled by farmers, the community began to grow after the introduction of the McElwain Furnace, also known as the Irondale Furnace, in 1863. After losing their post office, a new post office was established for “Brevard” in the area in 1883. The small community began to be known as Irondale and incorporated under that name in 1887.

Irondale currently boasts a population of 12,359 residents is the location of Shades Valley High School, Jefferson country International Baccalaureate School and the EWTN radio/television broadcast station.

The book Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café and its subsequent film adaption Fried Green Tomatoes were written by Irondale native Fannie Flagg and are based off the town and the landmark Irondale Café.

Red iron-ore mining operation at Irondale, in Jefferson County, during the early twentieth century. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Birmingham Public Library Archives) Seal of Irondale, created in 1996 by FitzMartin Design Partners. (Bhamwiki) The Irondale Public Library, located next door to Irondale Municipal Court in downtown Irondale, Jefferson County, is part of the Jefferson County Library Cooperative. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photograph by David Martindale) The Irondale Café, 2012. The restaurant was the inspiration for the Whistlestop Cafe in the book Fried Green Tomatoes. (Rivers Langley; Save Rivers, Wikipedia)

