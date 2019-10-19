Recipe: Ultimate Crock Pot Chicken Spaghetti

Chicken spaghetti is one of my ultimate comfort foods. It’s gooey, cheesy and just plain delicious. So it makes perfect sense that my original Ultimate Chicken Spaghetti is the most popular recipe on the blog.

So how do we improve upon it? Well, I happen to think it’s pretty dang close to perfection, but I knew there had to be something I could do. So I adapted it for the slow cooker. Oh, yes, I did. Slow. Cooker. Perfection.

This Crock Pot Chicken Spaghetti makes putting this delicious dish on the table even easier – especially on those busy weeknights. I’m super impressed with how well this works in the slow cooker.

You add the ingredients right to the slow cooker and while the chicken cooks, it makes the sauce all by itself. Pull the chicken out, shred it up and add it back to the crock pot with the cooked pasta, sprinkle a little cheese on top and you’re ready to eat. It’s seriously that quick and easy.

Reheats are great for a super-busy week night. (Southern Bite)

A few things to keep in mind:

I’ve found that many recipes that call for you to cook chicken in the slow cooker for more than about four hours often result in tough, mealy, dry chicken. I’ve found that four hours is about the sweet spot. It gets the chicken cooked through and still juicy. And cooking this for much longer might result in scorched cheese — and nobody wants that. No, four hours isn’t terribly convenient, but neither is dry chicken.

Yes, a slow cooker and a crock pot are the same thing. Sorry for the confusion. Crock-Pot is just a brand name of slow cooker.

If you’re super impatient like me, you can use a mixer to shred the chicken and don’t have to wait until it cools enough to handle. My buddy Christy Jordan shows you how. It also works great with just a hand mixer.

Oh, and this reheats remarkably well.

Ultimate Crock Pot Chicken Spaghetti

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours and 30 minutes

Serves: 6 to 8

Ingredients

2 (10.5-ounce) cans cream of mushroom soup

1 (10-ounce) can Ro*Tel Tomatoes

4 ounces cream cheese, cubed

1 (16-ounce) package Velveeta cheese, cubed

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1(16-ounce) package spaghetti

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Instructions

Spray the crock of a 6-quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Add the undiluted soup, undrained tomatoes, cream cheese, Velveeta, garlic powder and onion powder, and mix well. Add the chicken breasts and cover with the lid. Cook on low for about 4 hours or until the chicken is just cooked through. Cooking much longer than 4 hours may result in tough chicken and scorched sauce, so be cautious. Once the chicken is cooked through, remove it from the slow cooker using tongs and allow it to cool slightly. Stir the sauce remaining in the slow cooker well. Once the chicken has cooled enough to handle, shred it and return it to the slow cooker and mix with the sauce. Cover. Cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Drain well and add the pasta to the slow cooker. Mix well. Sprinkle the cheddar cheese over the top and replace the lid. Allow the cheese to melt, then serve.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”