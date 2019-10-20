On this day in Alabama History: The Alabama Crimson Tide made their television debut

Oct. 20, 1951

The Alabama Crimson Tide made their television debut facing off against rival Tennessee. The 1951 season was an interesting one for the Tide. Despite starting off with an 89-0 victory over Delta State, the team ended the season with a record of 5-6 (3-5 in the SEC) with a four-game losing streak against LSU, Vanderbilt, Villanova and Tennessee.

Despite this streak, the Tide ended up finishing the season with an additional four wins, including one over rival Auburn University.

The game itself was the first Tide game to be broadcast over network television, with ABC broadcasting the game.

