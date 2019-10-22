Alabama Power, Southern Company give back in Week of Service

Alabama Power employees are giving back to communities across Alabama this week as part of the Southern Company System Week of Service. Through this weeklong initiative, volunteers are participating in activities sponsored by the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) that address a wide range of needs.

Members of the Magic City APSO chapter kicked off the week by volunteering at the Smile-A-Mile Spooktacular for children and families affected by childhood cancer.

“The opportunity for kids to dress up in Halloween costumes and play games is something we often take for granted, but it is so special for these precious families to fellowship with others going through similar battles in a loving and supportive environment,” said Carolyn Therrell Willingham, Magic City APSO volunteer. “It is always an honor to serve with other APSO members. We have such a great opportunity to make a big impact on our community.”

Alabama Power Service Organization volunteers this week are working on a variety of projects to benefit their communities. (contributed) The Smile-A-Mile Spooktacular for children and families affected by childhood cancer is among the events getting support this week from Alabama Power Service Organization volunteers. (contributed) The Smile-A-Mile Spooktacular for children and families affected by childhood cancer is among the events getting support this week from Alabama Power Service Organization volunteers. (contributed) Renew Our Rivers cleanups draw substantial numbers of Alabama Power Service Organization volunteers. This week is the Southern Company System Week of Service. (file) Renew Our Rivers cleanups draw substantial numbers of Alabama Power Service Organization volunteers. This week is the Southern Company System Week of Service. (file)

Throughout the week, volunteers in APSO chapters across the state will participate in projects including after-school tutoring, canned food drives, park cleanups and Renew Our Rivers. In a joint effort statewide, APSO members will construct more than 50 bat houses that will become refuges and habitats to protect bats.

“Initiatives like this one are great because they give employees a chance to give back to the communities they call home,” said Anna Catherine Roberson, associate director of APSO. “When we join forces, it’s amazing to see the collective impact our volunteers can make by supporting local communities.”

APSO is a nonprofit organization of employees of Alabama Power and Alabama-based employees of Southern Company and Southern Nuclear. With 10 chapters in the state, APSO volunteers devote more than 40,000 hours of service each year to support education, protect the environment and improve Alabama communities.

To learn more about APSO and Alabama Power’s community initiatives, please visit www.powerofgood.com.