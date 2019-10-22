James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Friday, into Saturday

SEVERE CLEAR: Nothing but sunshine across Alabama this afternoon; temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s over the northern half of the state. Tonight will be clear and very cool; most communities will see a low between 40 and 45 degrees early Wednesday morning.

Don’t look for much change Wednesday and Thursday — sunny days and fair, cool nights, with highs in the low 70s Wednesday and mid 70s Thursday.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We are getting better model agreement today. Clouds return to Alabama Friday, and periods of rain are likely Friday and Friday night as an upper trough approaches from the west. There will be no severe weather worries and probably no thunder. The high Friday will be in the 60s.

We will need to maintain a chance of rain into Saturday and possibly Saturday night statewide. It won’t rain all day, but occasional rain is a good possibility. There’s some chance the rain ends by Saturday evening, but the reliable European global model suggests the chance of rain will linger into Saturday night. Sunday now looks mostly dry with just an outside risk of a lingering shower. The high will be in the 65- to 70-degree range Saturday, followed by low 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: For now much of the week looks dry; a new surge of cool air arrives by midweek.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be cloudy with a good chance of rain; temperatures will be in the low 60s.

For Saturday’s Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham (Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M, 2:30 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be mostly cloudy, and some rain is likely. The kickoff temperature will be near 64 degrees, falling into the low 60s by the final whistle.

Auburn travels to Baton Rouge Saturday to take on LSU (kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Central). For now we are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds, with a passing shower possible during the game. Temperatures will fall from the low 60s at kickoff into the mid 60s by the fourth quarter.

It is homecoming at the University of Alabama Saturday; the Tide will host Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium (6 p.m. kickoff). Look for a cloudy sky with a few periods of rain. Temperatures will fall from the low 60s at kickoff into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Jacksonville State will host Murray State Saturday (3 p.m. kickoff). Cloudy conditions are expected with rain possible; temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: Tropical Depression 13 formed on Oct. 22 over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. By Oct. 24, this tropical depression became Hurricane Mitch. This hurricane would rapidly intensify over the next two days, reaching Category 5 strength on Oct.26. Hurricane Mitch would end up being the second-deadliest hurricane in the history of the Atlantic Ocean.

