Alabama’s Lake Thurlow to refill with new spillway gates

Lake Thurlow is coming back up following completion of a two-year project to replace spillway gates at Thurlow Dam.

Lake levels are scheduled to begin rising on Tuesday, Oct. 29, reaching normal full pool by Thursday, Oct. 31.

The drawdown was needed to replace the dam’s 36 spillway crest gates, known as flashboards, which were installed in the 1920s. The replacements, called Obermeyer gates, are more efficient than the old system and will provide greater control to manage water resources, according to Thurlow Dam Superintendent Joel Johnson

The former flashboards installed in the 1920s have been replaced with new Obermeyer gates that allow Thurlow Dam to operate more efficiently while maintaining the look of the historic dam. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Renderings show the completed enhancements to Thurlow Dam. (contributed)

“These new gates will allow us to maintain better control of the water flow over the spillway,” Johnson said.

Alabama Power worked with the Alabama Historical Commission and the University of Alabama to research Thurlow Dam when designing the new gates. The dam was built on site of an early 19th century textile mill.

The new design will feature four spans that operate independently across the top of the dam but will mimic the historic look of the original dam. Decades ago, local boosters promoted Thurlow Dam as the “Niagara of the South” for the way the Tallapoosa River spills over the dam when all the gates are open.

“With this project, we wanted to do our best to make sure the improved Thurlow Dam keeps its historic look and feel. This will resemble the Thurlow Dam we all know and remember,” Johnson said.

Historical photos showing the construction of Thurlow Dam. (Alabama Power Archives) Thurlow Dam was built on the site of the former Mt. Vernon Woodberry Mills n Tallassee. (file)

The work was done over the summers of 2018 and 2019 to take advantage of drier weather.

Alabama Power reminds individuals with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities to always be alert to changing conditions on company reservoirs and be prepared to take necessary steps to protect property.

Learn more about Alabama Power’s hydro projects at www.apcshorelines.com.