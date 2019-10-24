B.A.S.S., Alabama Power to award scholarships to two Alabama students

For the third consecutive year, B.A.S.S. and Alabama Power are partnering to award two $5,000 scholarships this year for students currently attending, or planning to attend, a technical school or community college in the state of Alabama.

The applicant must reside in an Alabama Power service area and be a member of a B.A.S.S. High School Club or the B.A.S.S. Nation, a worldwide network of affiliated B.A.S.S. clubs whose members are active in conservation initiatives and youth programs.

“Alabama Power not only keeps the lights on in our home state of Alabama,” said B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin, “but it also brightens the future of young people in the state through these innovative scholarships. All of us at B.A.S.S. are proud to take part in this effort to help young people achieve their dreams.”

The award can be used to cover tuition, textbooks or living expenses.

Applications can be found at Bassmaster.com/nation-application . An official academic transcript, a letter of introduction and two letters of recommendation are required to apply. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with B.A.S.S. This initiative provides a great opportunity to teach students the importance of environmental stewardship, while also equipping them with the right resources to be valuable contributors to our skilled workforce in Alabama,” said Zeke Smith, Alabama Power executive vice president of External Affairs.

Recipients will be notified by Monday, Dec. 9 and will be featured on Bassmaster.com.