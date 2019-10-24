Can’t Miss Alabama counts down to the Magic City Classic and Halloween

Start planning now for safe Halloween fun.

Magic City Classic

Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Alabama State Hornets will face off in the largest historically black college and university (HBCU) rivalry game in the country. The game, known as the Magic City Classic (MCC), will have Shaquille O’Neal as the official Ambassador and 2 Chainz will headline the postgame concert. Other MCC events include the Classic Kickoff Thursday at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex; Footspeed Friday in front of Birmingham City Hall and Linn Park; Classic Friday Night, also Friday, featuring Frankie Beverly in concert at the Boutwell Auditorium; the parade Saturday in downtown Birmingham and the Pregame Tailgate Party following the parade. For tickets and more details about MCC events, visit the website. The 78th annual Magic City Classic will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Legion Field.

Magic City Music Fest

Nationally syndicated radio host Tom Joyner will present the Magic City Music Fest from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Hosted by MC Lightfoot, the music festival will feature Doug E. Fresh, Montell Jordan, The 69 Boyz, Tela, Adina Howard, Eightball & MJG and Calvin Richardson. Purchase tickets at the BJCC Box Office or Ticketmaster.com, or call 800-754-3000.

The Amazing Race to Hold Casting Call at OWA

Bring your talent to OWA on Saturday and audition for the reality series “The Amazing Race.” The CBS affiliate will host the auditions from 8 a.m. to noon for the Emmy Award-winning show. Applicants are required to bring a valid ID and must be 19 or older. For more information about the auditions, call 251-923-2111. Go here for frequently asked questions. The auditions will be held at 501 South OWA Blvd. in Foley.

Boo at Bellingrath

People of all ages will enjoy spooky inflatables and treat stations throughout Bellingrath Gardens in Mobile. Entertainment includes Dr. Gee’s magic show and magic balloons, Halloween stories will be read by Mobile Public Library representatives, and Keith “The Mailman” Burns will provide the musical entertainment. Chicken fingers, seafood, barbecue, hamburgers and fries will be on the menu. Boo at Bellingrath is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get tickets here.

Vulcan Park and Museum

An exhibit by Marvin Clemons, author of “Terminal Station: Birmingham’s Great Temple of Travel,” is on display at Vulcan Park and Museum through the end of the year. The exhibit is based on Clemons’ pictorial history book of the historic train depot and explores how it affected many town visitors, residents and immigrants. Clemons’ book will be available for purchase onsite. General admission is $10 and member admission is $8.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For decades, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has raised funding for breast cancer research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and with their collaborative partners. Funds raised by the BCRFA remain in Alabama, supporting local research, which in turn makes a national impact. During October, Can’t Miss Alabama is spotlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by featuring events on the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama website. This weekend, BCRFA will feature ARC Realty Blue Goes Pink at On Tap and Montrose Environmental Corn Hole Tournament. To learn more about these events, go to bcrfa.org.

Sloss Fright Furnace

The scariest furnace in town will provide a variety of activities: the Furnace Tours, Outbreak 2, Roadkill Café, Marathon of Horror and Stages of Death. Sloss Furnace is on First Avenue North in Birmingham. Click for the complete schedule and ticket information.

Alabama Theatre

Top off the weekend at “Phantom of the Opera” Sunday at the Alabama Theatre. The 1925 silent classic is an unrated horror film that runs 93 minutes. A mad, disfigured composer seeks love with a lovely young opera singer. Tickets are $14 for adults and $7 for children ages 12 and younger. Get tickets one hour before showtime. All tickets are first-come, first-served.

Pumpkin Patch in Union Springs

It’s that time of year to gather family and friends for the Pumpkin Patch in Union Springs. The month-long event has something for all ages, including hay rides, cow train, learning center, goat tower, corn maze, inflatables, jump pad, pig races, petting zoo, antique truck and tractor display, farm games and a preschool play area. Mouth-watering, slow-smoked barbecue and homemade fudge are on the menu, among other food. Take a stroll and pick out a jack-o’-lantern or an ornamental pumpkin. The prices for pumpkins vary according to size. Admission is $12, with children 2 and younger admitted free. Celebrate the harvest at Dream Field Farms.

Birmingham Ghost Walk

Have a fang-tastic ghost of a time on The Birmingham Ghost Walk. Fascinating new facts about the city have restructured the Ghost Walk tours, making them shorter with new routes. Choose from hotels, churches, theaters, freemasons, bodysnatchers, riots and the witches tour. For more information about the Birmingham Historic Touring company, call 205-440-2720 or book a tour at [email protected].

Alabama Wildlife Center’s Owl-O-Ween

It’s Owl-O-Ween time Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Mountain State Park. Come out and see a live bird-of-prey show and meet education ambassador owls. There may be a chance to see a rehabilitated owl released back into the wild. Admission is free. Learn more about Alabama’s native owls at alabamawildlifecenter.org.

Boo at the Zoo

Wear your Halloween costume to Boo at the Zoo, underway through Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Marvel characters and the Spider Mania Ride are new this year. Spooky attractions, themed rides and carnival games are part of the excitement. See animals up close. Enjoy the new twist that has been added to the ghostly Ghoul School performance. Visit the Trick or Treat Lane for candy, take a train ride and check out the dance party. For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com.

Playhouse-in-the Park

Halloween fun begins at Mobile’s Playhouse in the Park with a “Frankenstein” performance based on Mary Shelley’s novel. The show is appropriate for ages 12 and older. There will be a costume contest, food and prizes. The performance is Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Saturday’s show includes the performance and a Spooktacular Halloween Party. Tickets are online.

Alabama Symphony Orchestra

Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO) Red Diamond SuperPOPS! presents Ghostbusters in Concert Friday at 7 p.m. at Samford University Wright Center. Experience a screening of director Ivan Reitman’s film as the ASO performs Elmer Bernstein’s Grammy-nominated score and Ray Parker Jr.’s Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping theme song, “Ghostbusters.” Bring your proton pack and join the original paranormal investigation. For more information, go to alabamasymphony.org.

Warehouse 31

See some of the spookiest shows of the year at Warehouse 31: Rigamortis, 3-D Experience and Escape Room. Lights Out Lantern Night is new this year and it is the most extreme event yet. These shows are not recommended for people who are pregnant, with heart problems or anyone who suffers from claustrophobia or anxiety. Tickets are online. Warehouse 31 is at 3050 Lee St. in Pelham.

Spooky Movie on The Lawn

Dress up in your Halloween costume and bring chairs, pillows and blankets to the Marina Lawn at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Spooky Movie at the Lawn is featuring “CoCo” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, but there is a cost for pumpkin painting, pony rides, hayrides and face painting activities. Popcorn provided by AMC Theatre and hot chocolate are first-come, first-served. Stores participating in trick-or-treating will have identifiable door hangars.

B&A Warehouse

Happy haunting at Boo 24 – Skulls and Roses Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at B&A Warehouse in Birmingham. Entertainment includes a costume contest, cash and prizes, live music, dancing, karaoke, fortune telling, hocus pocus and more. Tickets are $25 and you must be 21 years old or older. Learn more at boohalloweenparty.