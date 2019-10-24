Football preview: Auburn meets LSU in a tangle of Tigers, Alabama takes on Arkansas, Magic City Classic brings archrivals to Legion Field

Gus Malzahn compared the LSU offense his Tigers will face to a video game. And he’s not exaggerating.

“Their quarterback (Joe Burrow) is outstanding, the way he plays,” Malzahn said. “He’s got some big-time receivers. He’s got quite a few of them that have big-play ability. Their running game, when they hand the football off, they’ve been very successful.”

On the other hand, the visiting Tigers will again play without leading rusher JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow. Auburn’s young runners found lots of success last week as they won at Arkansas.

“But the good thing is they did get some experience last week on the road,” Malzahn said. “We do know it’s going to be louder and everything that goes with it. But they got that experience and we got a lot of trust in them. This is why they came to Auburn. Now you just gotta seize the moment.”

That moment comes at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge on CBS.

Alabama hosts Arkansas at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. But some have already flipped the page to the Tide’s meeting a week later when LSU comes to town.

Nick Saban warns against that distraction.

“The focus needs to be completely on this game, completely day to day this week,” he said. “That’s the No. 1 preparation that we have, to have the mindset that this is the most important game that we’re playing all year long.”

Mac Jones will be the starting QB this week as Bama starter Tua Tagovailoa rehabs from surgery on the high-ankle sprain he experienced against Tennessee.

“I think it’s important that you know when you have a new quarterback, that he has a chance to prepare and you clearly define the things that you want to do with him in the game,” Saban said, “so he gets a good visual picture of and repetitions that you know what he’s going to be expected to do in a game. I think that’s really important.”

In Birmingham, the annual festival that is the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola is underway. There have already been concerts and events, and tailgaters have taken up residence at McLendon Park.

But the centerpiece of the park is Legion Field, and the centerpiece of the Classic weekend is the game that pits Alabama State against Alabama A&M at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Old Gray Lady on Graymont Avenue.

While bragging rights are paramount for Bulldog and Hornet fans, a spot in the championship game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference is most important to coaches Connell Maynard and Donald Hill-Eley and their players.

Alabama State is 2-1 in the SWAC East Division, but it has a loss to 3-0 league-leading Alcorn State. Alabama A&M is 1-1 in the league with a date against Alcorn pending.

Coaches, SWAC commissioner discuss future of Magic City Classic from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

In other college action:

Birmingham-Southern at Centre: The Panthers (4-2 overall) are 3-1 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. They face the Colonels at noon Central on Saturday in Danville, Kentucky.

ETSU at Samford: The Bulldogs (3-4) fell below .500 with their overtime loss to VMI. The Bucs come calling on Saturday at noon.

Averett at Huntingdon: The Hawks (4-2) improved to 3-0 in the USA South. They host the Cougars at 1 p.m. Saturday.

North Alabama at Kennesaw State: The Lions (2-5) visit the Owls at 2 p.m. Central on Saturday.

Miles at Central State: The defending champion of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is on its way to a return trip to the title game. The Golden Bears are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the SIAC West Division. They’ll look to improve on that record at noon Saturday in Wilberforce, Ohio.

Lane at Tuskegee: The Golden Tigers (3-4 overall) are second to Miles in the SIAC West Division with a 3-1 league mark. They face the Dragons at 4 p.m. Saturday in Phenix City in the Whitewater Classic.

Murray State at Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks were saddled with their second conference loss of the season last week to break their 32-game regular-season home win streak. The loss left them 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. They host the Racers at 3 p.m. Saturday.

West Georgia at West Alabama: The Wolves visit the Tigers (4-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Troy at Georgia State: The Trojans (3-3 overall, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta.

South Alabama at Appalachian State: The Jaguars celebrate homecoming at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Off this weekend: UAB.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Class 7A: Hoover is No. 4 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll; Mountain Brook is No. 7. Each is 7-1. The Bucs visit the Spartans Friday night in Region 3.

Class 6A: No. 8 Gardendale (7-1) visits No. 7 Oxford (7-1) Friday in a Region 6 contest.

Class 5A: No. 4 Clay County (6-2) was to have hosted Center Point (7-2) Friday. That game was rescheduled to tonight.

Class 4A: Fayette County (6-2) travels to No. 7 Good Hope (7-1) tonight. The game was rescheduled from Friday.

Class 3A: The visit of Isabella (8-0) to Fultondale (7-1) was reset from Friday to tonight.

Class 2A: No. 10 Abbeville (6-2) ventures to G.W. Long (7-1) on Friday.

Class 1A: Appalachian (6-3) is at Donoho (6-1) on Friday.

AISA: No. 6 Edgewood hosts No. 3 Autauga tonight.